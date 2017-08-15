TVLine Items: Scott Glenn Moves to Castle Rock, ER Vet Joins Star and More

Scott Glenn has traded in life in the Big Apple for a castle in Maine.

The Leftovers alum has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming Hulu psychological-horror drama Castle Rock. Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Glenn will play retired Sheriff Alan Pangborn, who presided over the fictional titular town during its darkest years.

Previously announced cast members include Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard.

Glenn can be seen next reprising his Daredevil role Stick in The Defenders premiering on Netflix this Friday (read review).

Produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, Castle Rock will premiere on Hulu in 2018.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fox’s Star has added ER alum Michael Michele in the series regular role of Ayanna, the new owner of Big Trouble’s record label, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House has added Elizabeth Reaser (Grey’s Anatomy), Henry Thomas (Betrayal) and Kate Siegel (Castle) in mystery roles.

RELATEDCarla Gugino Joins Netflix Horror Drama The Haunting of Hill House

* Orange Is the New Black and Rosewood alum Lorraine Toussaint has joined Season 3 of AMC’s Into the Badlands as Pilgrim’s mentor Cressida.

RELATEDInto the Badlands Renewed for Supersized Season 3 at AMC

* Yellowstone, the Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network (currently known as Spike TV) drama, has added Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), Patrick St. Esprit (Narcos), Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf) and newcomer Denim Richards in recurring roles, Deadline reports.

* Starz has released a (NSFW!) trailer for The Girlfriend Experience Season 2. Press PLAY on the video below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the anthology series returns on Sunday, Nov. 5.