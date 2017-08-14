Ratings: Teen Choice Rises vs. 2016

Fox’s coverage of the Teen Choice awards on Sunday night drew 1.94 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, up 17 and 20 percent from last year’s broadcast. In the Teen demo, the show grew 25 percent, pulling a 1.5 rating.

The CW’s Riverdale was the night’s big winner with seven total surfboards, including for Choice Drama TV Show and Choice Breakout TV Show.

Over on CBS, the numbers are a bit scrambled by golf delays but Big Brother (5.4 mil/1.6) is currently down 17 and 20 percent to its lowest numbers since July 21, while Candy Crush (2.5 mil/0.6) is up 25 and 50 (!) percent.

Leading out of a Celebrity Family Feud rerun, ABC’s Funderdome (3.9 mil/0.8) was up a tenth, while $100,000 Pyramid (4.2 mil/0.7) was flat.

