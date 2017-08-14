Ratings: Teen Choice Rises vs. 2016

Fox’s coverage of the Teen Choice awards on Sunday night drew 1.94 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, up 17 and 20 percent from last year’s broadcast. In the Teen demo, the show grew 25 percent, pulling a 1.5 rating.
The CW’s Riverdale was the night’s big winner with seven total surfboards, including for Choice Drama TV Show and Choice Breakout TV Show.
Over on CBS, the numbers are a bit scrambled by golf delays but Big Brother (5.4 mil/1.6) is currently down 17 and 20 percent to its lowest numbers since July 21, while Candy Crush (2.5 mil/0.6) is up 25 and 50 (!) percent.
Leading out of a Celebrity Family Feud rerun, ABC’s Funderdome (3.9 mil/0.8) was up a tenth, while $100,000 Pyramid (4.2 mil/0.7) was flat.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
High light for Teen Choice was the TYlers presenting together.
I really enjoyed Teen Wolf last night.
BB. I’m really hoping Cody pulls off something. And I hope Paul and Josh go soon. The less people in the house means the more screen time for those two and that will kill the ratings for sure. Can’t stand them.