Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell Joins Cast of Lifetime Thriller You

Now that she’s left Rosewood for good, Shay Mitchell is diving right back into another psychological thriller.

The Pretty Little Liars alum has signed on to co-star in the upcoming Lifetime drama series You, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mitchell will play Peach Salinger, a queen-bee type who’s a close friend of aspiring writer Beck, played by series star Elizabeth Lail (Once Upon a Time).

Based on the Caroline Kepnes novel, You also stars Gossip Girl veteran Penn Badgley as Joe, a bookstore owner who becomes obsessed with Beck and uses social media to keep tabs on her and remove any possible obstacles to their romance. Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Arrow) and The Magicians creator Sera Gamble will co-write the pilot script and serve as executive producers.

For seven seasons, Mitchell starred as the athletic Emily Fields on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, which aired its series finale back in June. In addition to the You role, Mitchell has launched her own production company and signed a development deal with Warner Bros. Television.