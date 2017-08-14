Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas to Star in Netflix Comedy Series From Chuck Lorre

By

In what would mark his first regular TV gig in more than four decades, Oscar and Emmy winner Michael Douglas is eyeing a starring role in a Netflix comedy series from sitcom titan Chuck Lorre.

According to Deadline, the streamer is close to finalizing a 10-episode order for The Kominsky Method, a half-hour, single camera comedy penned by Lorre that centers on Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach. Alan Arkin would co-star as his long-suffering agent and friend, Norman.

Douglas cut his acting teeth in the ABC crime drama The Streets of San Francisco, which ran from 1972 and 1977 and also starred Karl Malden. Since then, Douglas’ TV gigs have been few and far between. He earned an Emmy for playing Liberace in HBO’s 2013 pic Behind the Candelabra.

This is Lorre’s second project with Netflix, joining the Kathy Bates-fronted pot comedy Disjointed, which drops Aug. 25.

3 Comments
  1. Chris says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin I’m in!

    Reply
  2. Vee Bee says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    This …actually sounds like it could be good…? OK I’m in.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:41 PM

    Could be good but with Chuck Lorre I have my doubt

    Reply
