Game of Thrones Leak Arrest Season 7 Episode 4
Game of Thrones: Indian Police Arrest 4 in Connection With Episode 4 Leak

“The Spoils of War” aren’t quite as enjoyable as they seem: Authorities in India arrested four people on Monday for leaking a Game of Thrones episode online, our sister site Variety reports.

The episode in question, which was the fourth installment of the current season and was titled “The Spoils of War,” first appeared on Reddit ahead of its airing in August. There, it reportedly was shared via a Google Drive link that has since been taken down. The leak originated from Indian distributor Star India, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, which has since confirmed the authenticity of the pirated copy.

All of those arrested either work or worked from Prime Focus Technologies, a data-management vendor that does business with Star India. The identities of the alleged leakers were not made public. They were charged with criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses.

As previously reported, the leak did not appear to affect Thrones‘ viewership numbers: Episode 4 nabbed an audience of 10.2 million, besting the series’ previously most watched episode — the season 7 premiere, “Dragonstone” — which drew 10.1 million.

