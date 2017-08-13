Game of Thrones: Why What Gilly Said at the Citadel Really, Really Matters

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s Game of Thrones.
In Sunday’s Game of Thrones, Sam might not have been interested in listening to Gilly’s observations about the Citadel’s history books, but a lot of viewers were riveted to her musings.
Before we explain why, here’s the crucial exchange from “Eastwatch”:
GILLY | What’s an annulment?
SAM | It’s when a man sets aside his lawful wife.
GILLY | [High Septon] Maynard says here that he issued an annulment for a Prince Rhaegar and remarried him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne. Is that a common thing in the south, or is —
And then Sam interrupts her to complain about his frustrations with the Archmaester & Co. Oh, hush up, Samwell! Because this is important.
You’ll remember last season, when Bran had the Tower of Joy vision that basically confirmed that Jon’s parents were Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark? Well even within that piece of information, a few questions remained. Chief among them: Were Rhaegar and Lyanna legally wed, making Jon a fully legitimate Targaryen heir? Or was something not-quite-kosher going on, meaning that he, indeed, was a bastard — just not Ned Stark’s bastard?
Gilly’s throwaway line seems to imply that Jon is, indeed, a full Targaryen. Huzzah!
If you need a quick refresher on the Targaryen family tree: Rhaegar was the oldest son of Mad King Aerys, which makes him Daenerys’ brother. He was married to Elia Martell, though that apparently got overthrown for his Lyanna dalliance/love/kidnapping/your guess is as good as ours.
It’s important to note that Rhaegar also was next in line for the Iron Throne… so if he had a living son… Yep: Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne.
Question. Why isn’t Jons hair white?
His skin is. And he’s half-Stark.
So the Targaryan* are inbred?
Many of them married their siblings, so yes. That’s one of the reasons why Aerys became the Mad King.
Or Aeyrs went mad ’cause Bran tried whispering to him too often.
The Stark’s blood is strong.
What if Tyrion is also the Mad Kings Son given the history of mothers dying in Child birth and having seen Tyrion in the Dungeons with the 2 dragons when Dany was away to get them to eat. The mad king did love Tywins wife Johanna and could of had his child which is why Jamie was in the kings guard and Tywin hated Tyrion even more knowing Tyrion was the Mad Kings son AND Johanna died in child birth because of him. However I presume that Tyrion would be a bastard of the Mad King and would not have claim on the throne if I am correct.
I think if Tyrion is Dany’s half brother, and Jon’s half Uncle? (which I totally think he is) either way, Jon still is First to the Throne, he is the heir of the heir and not a bastard (his parents would be legally married). So it doesn’t really matter if he is a bastard or not.
I think the Mad King raped Tywin’s wife. That makes Tyrion a Targaryen and they will ride the 3 dragons.
Jon is not interested of conquering the iron throne. My guess is Daenerys will rule in the South and Jon will rule in the North. But this is GoT so it won’t happen lol
Ahhh that explains why the dragon was friendly with Jon
