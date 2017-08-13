Game of Thrones: Why What Gilly Said at the Citadel Really, Really Matters

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s Game of Thrones.

In Sunday’s Game of Thrones, Sam might not have been interested in listening to Gilly’s observations about the Citadel’s history books, but a lot of viewers were riveted to her musings.

Before we explain why, here’s the crucial exchange from “Eastwatch”:

GILLY | What’s an annulment?

SAM | It’s when a man sets aside his lawful wife.

GILLY | [High Septon] Maynard says here that he issued an annulment for a Prince Rhaegar and remarried him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne. Is that a common thing in the south, or is —

And then Sam interrupts her to complain about his frustrations with the Archmaester & Co. Oh, hush up, Samwell! Because this is important.

You’ll remember last season, when Bran had the Tower of Joy vision that basically confirmed that Jon’s parents were Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark? Well even within that piece of information, a few questions remained. Chief among them: Were Rhaegar and Lyanna legally wed, making Jon a fully legitimate Targaryen heir? Or was something not-quite-kosher going on, meaning that he, indeed, was a bastard — just not Ned Stark’s bastard?

Gilly’s throwaway line seems to imply that Jon is, indeed, a full Targaryen. Huzzah!

If you need a quick refresher on the Targaryen family tree: Rhaegar was the oldest son of Mad King Aerys, which makes him Daenerys’ brother. He was married to Elia Martell, though that apparently got overthrown for his Lyanna dalliance/love/kidnapping/your guess is as good as ours.

It’s important to note that Rhaegar also was next in line for the Iron Throne… so if he had a living son… Yep: Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne.

