Exclusive

Stitchers Finale Video: 'Camsten' Takes a Moment to De-Stress (and Undress)

By /

Enjoy this sweet video of Kirsten and Cameron waking up together — because it could very well be the last time they get to do it.

TVLine has an exclusive clip from Monday’s Stitchers finale (Freeform, 9/8c), an episode which puts both halves of “Camsten” through the wringer like never before. Fortunately, this video — which happens to be the opening scene — finds the couple in happier times. Or, at the very least, less-dressed times.

Following an adorable interaction in which Kirsten says she’s thinking about her mom — to which Cameron, naturally, replies, “Come on, it wasn’t that bad, was it?” — she tells her boyfriend how excited she is to track down Mama Clark.

Linus also gets a special (and highly deserved) shoutout for concocting the key to making “Camsten” a possibility. Hooray for science!

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your hopes (and fears) for the season finale below.

 

1 Comment
  1. Dan Char says:
    August 12, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    Already 10 episodes ! 😟

    Reply
