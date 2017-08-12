SNL Writer Reinstated Following Suspension Over Barron Trump Joke

Saturday Night Live has reportedly brought back writer Katie Rich, who was suspended in January following a questionable tweet about President Donald Trump’s son Barron.

Rich’s tweet, which was written in the days following Trump’s inauguration and has since been deleted, predicted that the then-10-year-old boy “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich subsequently took to Twitter on Jan. 23 to apologize for the “insensitive” and “inexcusable” joke:

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

NBC and the show have yet to officially comment on Rich’s reinstatement, but she was credited on Thursday’s premiere of Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition (see image below). Prior to her suspension, Rich had been at SNL since Dec. 2013, writing exclusively for Update, per our sister site Deadline.

