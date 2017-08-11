In Legends of Tomorrow Deleted Scene, Amaya Learns Where Mick Sleeps

Legends of Tomorrow‘s Amaya discovers where her most rough-and-tumble crewmate sleeps — care to hazard a guess before you press play? — in this deleted scene from Season 2 of the CW series.
Excised from the pre-crossover episode “Outlaw Country,” the clip above finds Amaya assessing Mick’s quarters before unwittingly inviting him on a “vacation” of sorts. The duo’s fun dynamic is set to be further explored when the timey-wimey superhero drama returns on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
As showrunner Marc Guggenheim told TVLine during our Fall Preview Q&A, “One of the things from last year that worked very well and we’re carrying forward is we’ve always really enjoyed the relationship between Amaya and Rory — the woman with animal powers who sort of controls the beast.”
The scene above is among the extras to be found on the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray and DVD sets, available Tuesday, Aug. 15.
They really missed the opportunity of pairing up Amaya with Mick. It could have been Captain Canary 2.0. Instead placing her with Nate is like Ray and Kendra 2.0.
I thought they were dropping hints of this pairing in the Feudal Japan episode, but nothing ever came of it. The Nate pairing was safe and predictable.
It already is like Captain Canary: A woman who deserves better suddenly being written OOC to glorify an abusive thug who thinks he’s entitled to her. Only thankfully Amaya wasn’t made to reward Mick’s behavior with a kiss like poor Sara had to do for Leonard.
I dunno. While Snart sort of has the personality to be believable in a romantic flirtation, I think Mick is better if he isn’t burdened by romance. I don’t mind that relationship with Amaya being platonic. I wish they would spend more time with Mick and Ray instead of Ray and Nate. I prefer the ying yang relationship of the former over the twin nerd relationship of the latter.
Thanks Matt. I love Mick/Amaya. I’ll always wish she was with him and not Nate.