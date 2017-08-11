Exclusive

In Legends of Tomorrow Deleted Scene, Amaya Learns Where Mick Sleeps

By /

Legends of Tomorrow‘s Amaya discovers where her most rough-and-tumble crewmate sleeps — care to hazard a guess before you press play? — in this deleted scene from Season 2 of the CW series.

Excised from the pre-crossover episode “Outlaw Country,” the clip above finds Amaya assessing Mick’s quarters before unwittingly inviting him on a “vacation” of sorts. The duo’s fun dynamic is set to be further explored when the timey-wimey superhero drama returns on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

As showrunner Marc Guggenheim told TVLine during our Fall Preview Q&A, “One of the things from last year that worked very well and we’re carrying forward is we’ve always really enjoyed the relationship between Amaya and Rory — the woman with animal powers who sort of controls the beast.”

The scene above is among the extras to be found on the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray and DVD sets, available Tuesday, Aug. 15.

5 Comments
  1. Stacey says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    They really missed the opportunity of pairing up Amaya with Mick. It could have been Captain Canary 2.0. Instead placing her with Nate is like Ray and Kendra 2.0.

    Reply
    • T.W.S.S. says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:56 AM

      I thought they were dropping hints of this pairing in the Feudal Japan episode, but nothing ever came of it. The Nate pairing was safe and predictable.

      Reply
    • Heather says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:06 AM

      It already is like Captain Canary: A woman who deserves better suddenly being written OOC to glorify an abusive thug who thinks he’s entitled to her. Only thankfully Amaya wasn’t made to reward Mick’s behavior with a kiss like poor Sara had to do for Leonard.

      Reply
    • ndixit says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:07 AM

      I dunno. While Snart sort of has the personality to be believable in a romantic flirtation, I think Mick is better if he isn’t burdened by romance. I don’t mind that relationship with Amaya being platonic. I wish they would spend more time with Mick and Ray instead of Ray and Nate. I prefer the ying yang relationship of the former over the twin nerd relationship of the latter.

      Reply
  2. JCPrime says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    Thanks Matt. I love Mick/Amaya. I’ll always wish she was with him and not Nate.

    Reply
