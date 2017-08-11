Fall TV Preview
Law Order SVU Brooke Shields Cast Season 19
SVU Adds Brooke Shields in Season 19

You want to know what gets between Brooke Shields and NBC’s long-running sex-crimes procedural? Nothing.

The actress has been cast in a recurring role in Law & Order: SVU‘s upcoming Season 19, NBC announced Friday.

RELATEDSVU Season 19: Chicago Justice EP Is Procedural’s New Showrunner

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played,” Shields said via statement, adding, “I’m excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.”

Per the network, which is keeping quiet on most details about the role, Shields’ character will “shake up Benson’s world.” Earlier in August, the series added Chicago Justice‘s Phillip Winchester to the cast roster; he’ll play Peter Stone, his character from the defunct Chicago spinoff, who just happens to be the son of the original Law & Order‘s Benjamin Stone.

Shields’ TV resumé includes gigs on Lipstick JungleThe MiddleThat ’70s Show, Army WivesSuddenly Susan and Nip/TuckSVU returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9/8c.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

3 Comments
  1. DS says:
    August 11, 2017 at 12:54 PM

    She will probably play Noah’s aunt or grandmother and wants to adopt him.

    Reply
  2. Lexi from W says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:01 PM

    Gay gay gayyyyyy. F’ing finally.

    Reply
  3. padraicjacob says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:30 PM

    I like this news. Like Brooke

    Reply
