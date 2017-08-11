SVU Adds Brooke Shields in Season 19

You want to know what gets between Brooke Shields and NBC’s long-running sex-crimes procedural? Nothing.

The actress has been cast in a recurring role in Law & Order: SVU‘s upcoming Season 19, NBC announced Friday.

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played,” Shields said via statement, adding, “I’m excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.”

Per the network, which is keeping quiet on most details about the role, Shields’ character will “shake up Benson’s world.” Earlier in August, the series added Chicago Justice‘s Phillip Winchester to the cast roster; he’ll play Peter Stone, his character from the defunct Chicago spinoff, who just happens to be the son of the original Law & Order‘s Benjamin Stone.

Shields’ TV resumé includes gigs on Lipstick Jungle, The Middle, That ’70s Show, Army Wives, Suddenly Susan and Nip/Tuck. SVU returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9/8c.