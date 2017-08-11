Emmys
Emmys 2017 Supporting Actress Comedy Nominees
Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

It’s a battle of the Not Ready for Prime Time Players versus… well, a few primetime players.

This year, the Emmys‘ Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category is dominated by NBC’s late-night institution Saturday Night Live, which locked up three of the six nominations. Last year’s winner, Kate McKinnon, leads the way — her election-year spoofs of Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway make her a heavy favorite to repeat — and she’s joined by castmates Vanessa Bayer (who said goodbye to SNL in May after seven seasons) and Leslie Jones.

But there are three non-SNL nominees in the field, too, including a pair of ladies from Amazon’s Transparent: Judith Light, who plays overbearing mom Shelly, and Kathryn Hahn, who plays rabbi Raquel. Plus, Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky is back with her fifth nomination as neurotic staffer Amy Brookheimer.

So it’s a straight 50-50 coin flip if an SNL-er will take home an Emmy on Sunday, Sept. 17… but who should claim the trophy? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)

1 Comment
  1. Lohan says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:09 AM

    How was Leslie Jones nominated? Is it because of last year’s harrassment? It can’t be for her acting. She constantly forgets her lines are ruined many sketches this season!

    Reply
