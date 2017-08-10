The Munsters Reboot in the Works at NBC With Seth Meyers as EP

NBC is cracking open a coffin — again — and seeing what’s lurking at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

The network is developing a new reboot of the classic sitcom The Munsters, according to our sister site Deadline. Late Night host Seth Meyers is onboard as an executive producer, along with Odd Mom Out creator/star Jill Kargman, who’ll write the pilot script.

The new take on The Munsters will switch coasts, with the family of oddball creatures landing in hipster-infested Brooklyn, where they struggle to fit in with their neighbors. The original CBS sitcom, which starred Fred Gwynne and Yvonne De Carlo and aired from 1964 to 1966, took place in a fictional California suburb.

If this all sounds a bit familiar, no, you’re not going batty: NBC just rebooted The Munsters in 2012 as Mockingbird Lane, an hour-long reinvention from Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller. But it didn’t make it to series, with the pilot airing as a one-off Halloween special.