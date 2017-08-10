The Munsters Reboot in the Works at NBC With Seth Meyers as EP

NBC is cracking open a coffin — again — and seeing what’s lurking at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.
The network is developing a new reboot of the classic sitcom The Munsters, according to our sister site Deadline. Late Night host Seth Meyers is onboard as an executive producer, along with Odd Mom Out creator/star Jill Kargman, who’ll write the pilot script.
The new take on The Munsters will switch coasts, with the family of oddball creatures landing in hipster-infested Brooklyn, where they struggle to fit in with their neighbors. The original CBS sitcom, which starred Fred Gwynne and Yvonne De Carlo and aired from 1964 to 1966, took place in a fictional California suburb.
If this all sounds a bit familiar, no, you’re not going batty: NBC just rebooted The Munsters in 2012 as Mockingbird Lane, an hour-long reinvention from Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller. But it didn’t make it to series, with the pilot airing as a one-off Halloween special.
More recycling? Swell. I’ll pass.
Enough. With. The. Reboots. Nobody is asking for a Munsters reboot, or a Miami Vice reboot, or a Manimal reboot.
Agreed, 100%. What the heck? We’ve spiraled in less than a year from pure excitement at a Gilmore Girls reboot, to pure annoyance at the very mention of the word “reboot.”
Revival not reboot. There’s a difference.
I wish they were rebooting it with Bryan Fuller’s vision. That pilot was good.
The Fuller pilot was good.
I agree. I enjoyed that a lot! Great cast!
Is nostalgia a trend now in Hollywood?
Yes, but nostalgia isn’t what it used to be.
Hollywood has a long history of remaking old concepts, but in film and TV. It’s not a new thing. Social media merely gives detractors of the practice a platform to complain about it…
It’s not nostalgia, but rather the idea well has run dry. Very few original concepts these days on network television. Anything original goes to cable (usually premium), Netflix or other streaming services.
Can’t wait for the Mister Ed and Gilligan’s Island reboots! (Sarc)
OMG NO! It won’t work.
…and the “Original 3” wonder why they keep losing market share, to those who produce new product!
Yipes!
I’m 40% interested, 60% “yeah, it’s not going to survive this time, either”.
Shouldn’t The Addams Family get the revival this time?
I always preferred it…
Bryan Fuller’s version was really good and they didn’t pick it up, so I’m not sure why another version will have a better chance.