The Crown Gets Season 2 Release Date, Teaser Revealing Michael C. Hall's JFK

Heavy is the head who wears The Crown, especially as humiliating rumors swirl ’round Queen Elizabeth II in a teaser video for Season 2 of Netflix’s royal drama.

Returning on Friday, Dec. 8 (in all territories where Netflix is available), The Crown recalls the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (played by Golden Globe/SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Claire Foy) as the fragile social order established after World War II breaks apart.

Season 2 — beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal — bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

The teaser above allows a glimpse of some new cast for the series’ sophomore run, including Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Jodi Balfour (Bomb Girls) as John F. and Jackie Kennedy.