The Crown Gets Season 2 Release Date, Teaser Revealing Michael C. Hall's JFK

By /

Heavy is the head who wears The Crown, especially as humiliating rumors swirl ’round Queen Elizabeth II in a teaser video for Season 2 of Netflix’s royal drama.

Returning on Friday, Dec. 8 (in all territories where Netflix is available), The Crown recalls the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (played by Golden Globe/SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Claire Foy) as the fragile social order established after World War II breaks apart.

Season 2 — beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal — bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

The teaser above allows a glimpse of some new cast for the series’ sophomore run, including Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Jodi Balfour (Bomb Girls) as John F. and Jackie Kennedy.

3 Comments
  1. Seraph says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:52 AM

    Can’t wait!!!!

    Reply
  2. Lysh says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    That pregnant Queen photo doesn’t appear in the trailer, but I’m so excited! I was hoping they’d get to her other pregnancies.

    Reply
  3. Able says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    i know they said they’ll eventually have to change actors to play these parts if the series continues but i hope they work something out to keep claire foy as long as they can. she’s amazing in this role. and matt smith is very underrated for his work on this show!

    Reply
