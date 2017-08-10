TVLine Items: Suits Casts Donna's Ex, New Flash Foe, Renewed Love and More

Suits Jay Harrington
“Darvey” fans beware, a new (old) love is coming to town.

USA Network’s Suits has cast TV vet Jay Harrington as Donna’s ex-boyfriend, Mark Meadows for a two-episode arc, THR.com reports.

Harrington co-stars opposite Shemar Moore on CBS’ S.W.A.T. reboot, premiering this fall. His previous TV credits include Better Off Ted, The Division, Private Practice and Code Black.

Suits is currently airing Season 7 on Wednesdays at 9/8c, and will celebrate its 100th episode on Aug. 30.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Flash has cast Sugar Lyn Beard (The Amazing Spiez) as Rebecca Sharp aka Hazard a down-on-her-luck threat to Central City in Season 4’s third episode, our sister site Variety reports.

* Everybody Love Raymond alum Brad Garrett will guest-star in a Season 2 episode of CBS’ Bull as the title character’s defense attorney, TVGuide.com reports.

* NBC will air Diana, 7 Days, a two-hour documentary about the tumultuous week following Princess Diana’s 1997 death and its impact on the United Kingdom (and the world), on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 pm.

* Fox’s Love Connection reboot, which this summer has averaged 3 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, has been renewed for Season 2. (Its Thursday lead-in, Beat Shazam, was previously picked up for a sophomore run.)

* Now that NBCUniversal’s comedy-centered Seeso SVOD service is shutting down, the series HarmonQuest, My Brother, My Brother and Me, Hidden America With Jonah Ray and The Cyanide and Happiness Show can now be found on VRV Select, while There’s…Johnny! is searching for a new home.

3 Comments
  1. Patrick says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    I still miss Better Off Ted, Harrington owned that role.

  2. CIP says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    He looks great with the grey hair and beard…just saying.

  3. K says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:32 AM

    I’m a Darvey fan who can’t wait for this arc and I think Jay Harrington is a great choice for the part. Too bad it’s only two episodes. I wish it was more and Dr. Agard was only in two episodes instead. (My problem with her isn’t about Darvey either, it’s that they brought back a character I really liked only to throw her under the bus and completely destroy her.)

