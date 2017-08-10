Once Upon a Time: Get One More Sweet Charming Moment in This 'Lost' Scene

When Once Upon a Time‘s David had the opportunity to make any wish using Aladdin’s lamp in the midseason finale, he opted not to undo the stubborn sleeping curse that was keeping him and true love Snow White from sharing any waking moments together. But why?

At the time, David (played by Josh Dallas) explained that given how wishes “come with a price” that is maddeningly unpredictable, he didn’t want to use his on anyone that he loves. But in this exclusive look at a deleted scene from Season 6, Episode 10, we get deeper insight into David’s decision. Press play above to hear what he confides in his own sleeping beauty, Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin).

Dallas and Goodwin, who are original cast members and are married in real life, will not be back as series regulars for the Season 7 “reset,” though the ABC drama’s creators have left the door open for guest-starring encores.

The “lost” moment above is but one of the extras on Once Upon a Time: The Complete Sixth Season, which is available on Blu-ray this Tuesday, Aug. 15. In addition to all 22 episodes, the Blu-ray set includes the featurette “The Storybrooke Songbook: Inside the Musical Episode”; commentary on Episode 3, “The Other Shoe,” from director/EP Steve Pearlman and writers Jane Espenson and Jerome Schwartz; plus other deleted scenes.

