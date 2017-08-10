Nashville Sets Season 6 Premiere

Nashville Season 6 Premiere Date
New year, new Nashville.

The country-music drama will return for Season 6 in January 2018, CMT announced Thursday after the Season 5 finale.

But given the events of the Season 5 finale, will there even be a Highway 65 record company when Juliette, Deacon & Co. are once more on our screens? “There is a chance that Highway 65 will survive,” showrunner Marshall Herskovitz told TVLine in a finale post mortem Thursday, “but they’re still facing the same kind of real difficulties record labels face these days.”

Watch the Season 6 teaser video below, then hit the comments with your predictions for next season!

1 Comment
  1. Shaun says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:44 PM

    nice,just a short break.

    Reply
