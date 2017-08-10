Lifetime Orders Jenji Kohan Dramedy Set at Renaissance Faire

Gather round, lords and ladies, for a special decree from Lifetime.

The network has bestowed a straight-to-series order upon American Princess, a one-hour scripted series about a “socialite who runs off to join a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes awry,” TVLine has learned.

American Princess, of which 10 episodes have been ordered, hails from from Orange Is the New Black‘s Jenji Kohan, Jamie Denbo, and Tara Herrmann.

“Jenji has always taken interesting and unconventional worlds and given them heart and humor,” says Liz Gateley, EVP and Head of Programming for Lifetime. “From the get-go, American Princess was a concept we loved as it’s incredibly relatable to want to parachute from one’s life in difficult times. In Jenji, Jamie and Tara’s hands, we know this will be hilarious and special.”

In addition to OITNB, Kohan’s other small-screen projects include Netflix’s GLOW and Showtime’s Weeds. Kohan also produced episodes of Mad About You and Gilmore Girls.

How will you RSVP to American Princess‘ royal engagement? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the series below.