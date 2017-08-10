Jeffrey Lord Out as CNN Contributor After 'Indefensible' Tweet

CNN has cut ties with one of its most prominent conservative voices.

Jeffrey Lord is out as an on-air contributor for the network after a controversial tweet of his went viral on Thursday. In a heated Twitter exchange with Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone, Lord tweeted the Nazi phrase “Sieg Heil!” while accusing Carusone of using fascist tactics to suppress right-wing voices.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

A conservative columnist for The American Spectator, Lord had been a frequent on-air presence on CNN during the 2016 election, often defending the actions of then-candidate Donald Trump. He joined the network in August 2015.

RELATEDCNN Fires NYE Host Kathy Griffin Amid Decapitated Trump Photo Controversy

CNN has been swinging the ax on both sides of the political spectrum, though: They cut ties with Believer host Reza Aslan in June after he tweeted a number of vulgar insults directed at President Trump, and they also fired comedian Kathy Griffin from their New Year’s Eve coverage after a controversial photo shoot where she held a fake severed head intended to look like Trump’s.