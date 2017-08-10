Jeffrey Lord Out as CNN Contributor After 'Indefensible' Tweet

CNN has cut ties with one of its most prominent conservative voices.
Jeffrey Lord is out as an on-air contributor for the network after a controversial tweet of his went viral on Thursday. In a heated Twitter exchange with Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone, Lord tweeted the Nazi phrase “Sieg Heil!” while accusing Carusone of using fascist tactics to suppress right-wing voices.
“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”
A conservative columnist for The American Spectator, Lord had been a frequent on-air presence on CNN during the 2016 election, often defending the actions of then-candidate Donald Trump. He joined the network in August 2015.
CNN has been swinging the ax on both sides of the political spectrum, though: They cut ties with Believer host Reza Aslan in June after he tweeted a number of vulgar insults directed at President Trump, and they also fired comedian Kathy Griffin from their New Year’s Eve coverage after a controversial photo shoot where she held a fake severed head intended to look like Trump’s.
Way to prove the guy’s point, CNN.
It would only be proving his point if he had been accusing CNN of using fascist tactics to suppress right wing voices. It doesn’t sound like that was the case.
The only point that this proves is that journalists are held to a higher standard of professional ethics than certain prominent politicians…
Good
I don’t think any of these people should have been fired. Reprimand them, suspend them if you must. But CNN ceased to be a “news” network a long time ago. Now it’s an opinion platform. And, as such, some colorful opinions are sure to result. Both sides of the aisle need to exercise tolerance. If you disagree with someone, tell them why, or change the channel.
Expressing sympathy for Hitler (which using his salute is) means that you support genocide, ethnic cleansing and violence against and suppression of minorities. Why would that be deserving of tolerance?
By using the salute he was inferring that Angelo Carusone was behaving like Hitler not that he agreed with Hitler.
Who was expressing sympathy for Hitler? It’s a victory salute used originally by Nazis at political rallies. More important, in this case, it was to point out irony. Not a show of support for Hitler. Unless someone can show that Lord is a Hitler sympathizer then, once again, we have widespread frenzied overreaction. Which seems to be a daily event. If CNN is going to can everyone who says or does something offensive they’re going to have to step up their new hires.
Good. Professionalism still matters, and these people are the public faces of the network, whether they’re on air or on social media or walking down the street.
Please let the door hit you in the head on the way out multiple times
good riddance you Pompous Arrogant Pile Of Crap
I find Jeffrey Lord to be awful, but wasn’t he just mocking them with that tweet? If you’re going to fire him, do it because he sucks, not because you’re taking a tweet out of context.
The only surprise here is that it took THIS much. He should have been fired a long time ago.