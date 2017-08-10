Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series?

Is another Donald Trump victory on the horizon? (The POTUS might not be bragging about this one as much, though.)

This year’s Emmys race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series is a wide-open field, with three previous winners in the mix, including reigning champ Louie Anderson from FX’s Baskets. But if we’re predicting a victor based solely on pop-culture buzz, the frontrunner has to be Alec Baldwin for his scathing parody of President Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. (It also helps that Baldwin is a two-time Emmy winner from his years as Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock.)

As for the rest of the field: Tony Hale has won twice in this category for playing Selina Meyer’s loyal manservant Gary on HBO’s Veep, and his castmate Matt Walsh is nominated, too, for the second straight year. Tituss Burgess is back with his third nod for Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt… and don’t forget about Modern Family‘s Ty Burrell, who’s clutched Emmy gold twice in this category on seven prior nominations.

Are you pulling the lever for Trump (or Baldwin’s version of him, rather)? Or has another very funny candidate won your support? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

