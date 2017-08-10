Ratings: Carmichael Show Flat With Series Finale, Big Brother Eyes Highs

Leading out of an America’s Got Talent clip show, The Carmichael Show‘s double-episode series finale on Wednesday night started off with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up a tenth in the demo week-to-week.

The second half-hour, however, slipped to 2.5 mil (its second-smallest audience ever) and a 0.7 rating. TVLine readers gave the series finale an average grade of “B.”

NBC’s numbers, as well as those for ABC and CBS, are all subject to change due to preseason NFL preemptions.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (6.6 mil/2.0) is currently up a tenth week-to-week, and tying season highs. Salvation (3.4 mil/0.6) is also currently up a tenth.

Fox’s MasterChef (3.4 mil/0.9) and The F Word (1/7 mil/0.5) slipped two and one tenth, respectively.

ABC’s Princess Diana special did 6.1 mil and a 1.0, placing second for the night in both measures.

