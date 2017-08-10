Ratings: Carmichael Show Flat With Series Finale, Big Brother Eyes Highs

Leading out of an America’s Got Talent clip show, The Carmichael Show‘s double-episode series finale on Wednesday night started off with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up a tenth in the demo week-to-week.
The second half-hour, however, slipped to 2.5 mil (its second-smallest audience ever) and a 0.7 rating. TVLine readers gave the series finale an average grade of “B.”
NBC’s numbers, as well as those for ABC and CBS, are all subject to change due to preseason NFL preemptions.
Over on CBS, Big Brother (6.6 mil/2.0) is currently up a tenth week-to-week, and tying season highs. Salvation (3.4 mil/0.6) is also currently up a tenth.
Fox’s MasterChef (3.4 mil/0.9) and The F Word (1/7 mil/0.5) slipped two and one tenth, respectively.
ABC’s Princess Diana special did 6.1 mil and a 1.0, placing second for the night in both measures.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
It says volumes about the hypocritical state of network television and North American viewers that a show as brutally honest, cutting, smart and funny as the Carmichael Show is cancelled for lack of ratings. It was the only show on television today courageous enough to tackle the hot button socioeconomic and political issues facing our country head on and without apology.
It was classed as a comedy. Subliminal or blatant political propaganda isn’t the content comedy lovers enjoy. Glad it didm’t work.
This is why people need to stop whining about reboots or remakes. Viewers won’t sample anything new, so the producers of content roll out the “greatest hits” of their catalog.
.
That said, NBC tried to bury this show from day 1, all but ensuring that it wouldn’t have a future.