Ratings: World of Dance Finale Delivers 9-Week High, 70% Disagreement

NBC’s already renewed World of Dance finished its freshman run on Tuesday with 8.3 million total viewers and a 2.0 rating, rising 19 and 22 percent to deliver its largest audience since Week 2 and its best-since-premiere demo number.

In a TVLine poll, 70 percent of readers disagreed with the outcome.

Opening the Peacock’s night, America’s Got Talent (13.1 mil/2.7) ticked down just a bit week-to-week, dominating Tuesday in both measures.

The nights only other fresh broadcast-TV fare, ABC’s Somewhere Between (1.5 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs while ticking up in the demo.

