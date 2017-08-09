World Dance Finale Les Twins
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: World of Dance Finale Delivers 9-Week High, 70% Disagreement

By /

NBC’s already renewed World of Dance finished its freshman run on Tuesday with 8.3 million total viewers and a 2.0 rating, rising 19 and 22 percent to deliver its largest audience since Week 2 and its best-since-premiere demo number.

In a  TVLine poll, 70 percent of readers disagreed with the outcome.

Opening the Peacock’s night, America’s Got Talent (13.1 mil/2.7) ticked down just a bit week-to-week, dominating Tuesday in both measures.

The nights only other fresh broadcast-TV fare, ABC’s Somewhere Between (1.5 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs while ticking up in the demo.

2 Comments
  1. Shaun says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    Only 70 percent disagreed?shameful.

    Reply
  2. Eli Oberlander says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:34 AM

    I don’t know why the judges were so in love with the twins. I wouldn’t have put them through from their audition. Eva should have won.

    Reply
