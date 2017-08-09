Gustaf Skarsgård Westworld Season 2
Shutterstock

Vikings' Gustaf Skarsgård Joins Westworld Season 2 as Series Regular

By /

Westworld has issued three more park passes ahead of Season 2.

Vikings actor Gustaf Skarsgård is set to join HBO’s Emmy-nominated sci-fi Western as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, Fares Fares (Tyrant) has come aboard as a regular and Betty Gabriel (Good Girls Revolt) is set to recur.

VIDEOSWestworld: Watch First Season 2 Footage (Bernard and a Tiger?!)

Skarsgård will play Karl Strand, a white-collar guy comfortable in the field, while Fares takes on the role of Antoine Costa, a tech expert with an objective perspective. Gabriel will be playing Maling, who is trying to restore order on the ground.

RELATEDWestworld Upgrades Talulah Riley to Series Regular for Season 2

The trio join previously announced Season 2 additions Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom, Hannibal) and Katja Herbers (The Leftovers).

Westworld returns to HBO with Season 2 in 2018.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Amanda (@TrueGeneration) says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:53 PM

    I love Gustaf, happy for him for this role!….but this makes me worried for Loki…He’s so great in Vikings!

    Reply
ad
 