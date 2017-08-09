Vikings' Gustaf Skarsgård Joins Westworld Season 2 as Series Regular

Westworld has issued three more park passes ahead of Season 2.

Vikings actor Gustaf Skarsgård is set to join HBO’s Emmy-nominated sci-fi Western as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, Fares Fares (Tyrant) has come aboard as a regular and Betty Gabriel (Good Girls Revolt) is set to recur.

Skarsgård will play Karl Strand, a white-collar guy comfortable in the field, while Fares takes on the role of Antoine Costa, a tech expert with an objective perspective. Gabriel will be playing Maling, who is trying to restore order on the ground.

The trio join previously announced Season 2 additions Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom, Hannibal) and Katja Herbers (The Leftovers).

Westworld returns to HBO with Season 2 in 2018.