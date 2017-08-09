Hulu Developing RuPaul Dramedy Queen From EP J.J. Abrams

Hulu to RuPaul and J.J. Abrams: Shantay, you stay.

The streaming service will develop Queen, the duo’s dramedy based on RuPaul’s journey from club kid to drag icon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (The potential series is being described as a “fictionalized version” of the Drag Race host’s life.)

Power‘s Gary Lennon is on board to write and executive-produce the half-hour project, which is set in 1980s New York City. Additional EPs include RuPaul, Abrams, Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson, and World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

Are you hoping RuPaul’s (tentatively titled) Queen makes it to series? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.