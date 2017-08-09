RuPaul Hulu Dramedy
Shutterstock (2)

Hulu Developing RuPaul Dramedy Queen From EP J.J. Abrams

By /

Hulu to RuPaul and J.J. Abrams: Shantay, you stay.

The streaming service will develop Queen, the duo’s dramedy based on RuPaul’s journey from club kid to drag icon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (The potential series is being described as a “fictionalized version” of the Drag Race host’s life.)

Power‘s Gary Lennon is on board to write and executive-produce the half-hour project, which is set in 1980s New York City. Additional EPs include RuPaul, Abrams, Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson, and World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

Are you hoping RuPaul’s (tentatively titled) Queen makes it to series? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

3 Comments
  1. S says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    Wonder if they started casting yet. I know the perfect person.

    Reply
  2. Jasper Whittenberg says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:57 PM

    So much yes! Especially if RuPaul is in it, onscreen, in full regalia. It will also be interesting to see who they find to play a young RuPaul; this is one unique, marvelous person.

    Reply
  3. Ronnie Anthony says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    Here’s hoping the series has the best 80s soundtrack with all of those old school club songs!

    Reply
