Emmys Poll 2017: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Let’s be honest: In this category, there’s Queen Selina, and then there’s everyone else.

The Emmys race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy has been a blowout recently, with Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus winning the past five years straight for her acid-tinged portrayal of inept politician Selina Meyer. (The category has been so one-sided, our own Michael Ausiello even called for Louis-Dreyfus to remove herself from the Emmy race.) She’s back this year to make it an even six-pack… but she also has a six-pack of hilarious ladies fighting to yank that Emmy out of her hands for once.

And the other nominees are no slouches, either: Allison Janney, who’s won two Emmys for playing Mom‘s Bonnie (this year, she moves from Supporting to Lead for the first time); Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin from Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, with two Oscars and six Emmys between them; and black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross, who actually beat out Louis-Dreyfus (!) for this year’s Golden Globe. Plus, Ellie Kemper’s back with her second nod for playing Netflix’s incurably optimistic Kimmy Schmidt, and Pamela Adlon scored a surprise nomination for her wryly funny FX comedy Better Things.

All that said, we still wouldn’t bet against a sixth straight win for Veep‘s leading lady… but who should win the prize when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

