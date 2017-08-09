Carmichael Show Series Finale Recap: Did the NBC Comedy Go Out on Top?

The Carmichael Show was cancelled back in June, forcing Wednesday’s double-header to serve as a makeshift series finale for the critically acclaimed comedy.

THE BIG THREE | The hour kicks off with Jerrod and Maxine at a restaurant, celebrating their three-year anniversary. The topic of marriage comes up, and Maxine says that she doesn’t want a big wedding; she’d prefer to take a trip down to the courthouse to make things official. This, of course, becomes a reality later in the episode.

Out for drinks, Jerrod and Maxine are chatting up a woman named Jessica, who Jerrod is convinced wants the evening to culminate in a threesome. He’s right. What’s more, Maxine is very into the idea. Jerrod and Maxine then compliment Jessica on her eyes, prompting their flirty new acquaintance to kiss Maxine. She then turns to Jerrod and kisses him, too. Yeah, it’s on.

Jessica goes home with Maxine and Jerrod for a little “Westworld and chill,” but fails to take the hint when Maxine wants her to leave the following morning. Jerrod then tells her to hit the bricks, and not a moment too soon. Joe, Cynthia and Bobby show up uninvited mere seconds after Jessica leaves. Unfortunately, she returns just a few minutes later, having forgotten to take her bra when she left. The ‘rents react as you’d expect they would: Joe is chauvinistically proud of his son, while he and Cynthia both put down Maxine for engaging in group sex and accuse of her being a lesbian. (Double standard, much?) And after three years of pretending their insults don’t bother her, Maxine finally stands up for herself and tells Jerrod’s folks to leave.

Later, Maxine and Jerrod have a much-needed talk, where Jerrod says that he knows he’s a bad boyfriend for never standing up for her. In turn, Maxine tells Jerrod that all she wants is for him to put as much effort into caring about her feelings as he did about their threesome. The conversation proves to be an eyeopener for Jerrod, who then tells Maxine to get dressed and wear something nice. Cut to Joe and Cynthia’s house, where Jerrod and Maxine enter to share that they’ve just gotten married!

MO’ MONEY, MO’ PROBLEMS | The second half-hour plays less like a series finale. It’s been a few weeks since Jerrod and Maxine got married. They arrive at Joe and Cynthia’s place to show off her belatedly purchased wedding ring. It’s a ridiculously expensive ruby, but Joe and Cynthia can’t help but make fun of the fact that it’s not a diamond. Bobby then enters to introduce the family to his new girlfriend: a sixty-something year-old hedge fund manager named Janet. After she leaves, Bobby tells the family that he’s in love, but Jerrod isn’t buying it. Bobby’s with Janet for her money, as proven by his brand new Rolex watch. Janet’s also buying things that Nekeisha can make use of, who rolls on in with leftover brisket she made in Bobby’s brand new slow cooker.

Because of the money, Jerrod says Janet will always have control over Bobby in their relationship. This provokes Maxine to ask Jerrod if he thinks he has control over her, since he apparently makes more money than she does. (Was anyone even aware that Jerrod works?) Jerrod, never knowing when to shut up, says that’s exactly the case. In turn, Maxine informs her husband that she has a trust fund worth $1.5 million, which she will receive once her 93-year-old grandmother dies. Jerrod, who now believes Maxine’s grandmother is one sneeze away from making his wife a millionaire, goes out and spends tens— yes, tens of thousands of dollars on extravagant purchases, including a $32,000 Rolex, a box of Cuban cigars and a life-size statue of Prince. (Seriously, how much money could Jerrod possibly have in savings?)

Later, Jerrod finds out that Bobby broke up with Janet, who wanted him to stop being friends with Nekeisha. Everyone’s reaction to the breakup makes him realize what having money does not only to him, but to his family, all of whom are ticked off at Bobby for doing away with his meal ticket. Jerrod then returns home, apologizes to Maxine for his imbecilic behavior and asks that she draw up a post-nuptial agreement so he can never get his hands on her fortune.

And that’s it, folks. Just like that, The Carmichael Show is over after 32 episodes. Now, we turn it over to you: Did the NBC comedy go out on top? Grade the final episodes via our poll, then mourn amongst yourselves in the comments section below.