Colbert Books Anthony Scaramucci as Guest on Monday's Late Show

The Mooch is going on the record with Stephen Colbert.

Ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Monday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host himself announced on social media.

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

The interview will be Scaramucci’s first since cancelling his post-firing,much-hyped, set-the-record-straight social media event slated for early August. In an Aug. 3 tweet, he said, “No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector.”

When Scaramucci’s departure from the White House was first announced, Colbert mock-lamented that “The front-stabber has been backstabbed” and quipped that “His going-away party can serve what’s left of his welcome cake.”