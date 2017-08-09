Colbert Books Anthony Scaramucci as Guest on Monday's Late Show

The Mooch is going on the record with Stephen Colbert.
Ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Monday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host himself announced on social media.
On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017
The interview will be Scaramucci’s first since cancelling his post-firing,much-hyped, set-the-record-straight social media event slated for early August. In an Aug. 3 tweet, he said, “No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector.”
When Scaramucci’s departure from the White House was first announced, Colbert mock-lamented that “The front-stabber has been backstabbed” and quipped that “His going-away party can serve what’s left of his welcome cake.”
So is this going to go like the Oliver Stone interview, the Ted Cruz interview, the Bill O’Reilly interview or the Jeb Bush interview? I’m thinking Cruz, possibly Stone.
Oh, wow. This should be interesting.