Aaron Eckhart Joins Matthew Weiner's Amazon Series The Romanoffs

Aaron Eckhart is the latest noteworthy addition to The Romanoffs, the contemporary anthology series being penned and directed for Amazon by Mad Men auteur Matthew Weiner.

Set around the globe and featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the titular Russian royal family, the ensemble also includes Mad Men alumni Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, Amanda Peet (Brockmire), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Marthe Keller (The Avignon Prophecy).

As it appears will always be the case with casting for the Weiner project, no details on Eckhart’s role were disclosed.

Well-known for his turns in such films as Erin Brockovich, The Dark Knight, Thank You for Smoking and In the Company of Men, Eckhart’s scant small-screen credits include a couple of 2004 episodes of Frasier.

The Romanoffs, which received a straight-to-series order in October, is on track for a 2018 premiere on the streaming service.