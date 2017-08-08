World of Dance Finale Sneak Peek: Can Les Twins 'Fight' for the Big Win?

Les Twins have bested many rivals and endured so much (including a wince-inducing injury last week) as they set their eyes on the World of Dance prize. But in tonight’s finale (NBC, 10/9c), they must turn to one of the highest powers to power through a final bout of insecurity.
As seen in the sneak peek below, as brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois — the freshman competition’s Upper Division champion — ready to go up against 14-year-old soloist Eva Igo (repping the Junior Division) and Team Division titans Swing Latino, it’s going to take a very special heart to heart (or coeur à coeur) to give the duo the will to “fight” through their anxiety and make that final bid for the title and $1 million dollar prize.
Press play below to see who the twins turn to for that VIP pep talk, and then vote for who you think should be declared NBC’s first World of Dance champion.
The real answer was Keone and Mari, but they got eliminated last week so that the judges could overpraise a mediocre Les Twins routine again…
Thank you! I thought it was just me. After ten years of watching SYTYCD I like to think I know what good dancing look like. The twins leave me utterly cold. Keone and Mari have such charisma, creativity and emotion in dances that are executed flawlessly. Hoping for Swing Latino win, just because they came from nothing and have come so far.
OMG YES. Thank you. The judges have a clear bias for Les Twins, and while they’re technically great, they don’t have the storytelling ability that Keone and Mari had. They should’ve won this whole thing, in my opinion too.
Les Twins would’ve won the show if one wasn’t injured. I don’t think their dance, with one injured, was better than their competitors. They should’ve lost in the semis.
I also don’t think swing latinos should’ve made it to the finals. I thought the Kinjaz were better. I think JLo’s roots swayed her a little in her judging. But Neo also picked swing latinos over Kinjaz.
I wanted Fikshun to win. But he seemed to have an agenda. It appears he wanted to show that emotion was more important to dance than the moves. Fikshun has better moves but didn’t really use it too much. I think Les Twins pulled out all the stops which is why one had an injury.
I also think, Derek’s disagreeing with Neyo about Kinjaz may have pushed Neyo to score swing latinos higher than he would have to prove a point.
Honestly, out of these three, I’m weirdly more impressed with Eva Igo. I love her dancing but I also love her storytelling. Swing Latino is like a smorgasbord mess most of the time, and Les Twins are amazing but I don’t feel their storytelling is up to par with Eva Igo’s.
But Les Twins are gonna win.
I’m pulling for Eva Igo too. Both of the girls’ solos were underwhelming in the semis. But they were sensational prior to that and they both deserved to be in the semis. Eva was slightly better in the semis.