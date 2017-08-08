World of Dance Finale Sneak Peek: Can Les Twins 'Fight' for the Big Win?

Les Twins have bested many rivals and endured so much (including a wince-inducing injury last week) as they set their eyes on the World of Dance prize. But in tonight’s finale (NBC, 10/9c), they must turn to one of the highest powers to power through a final bout of insecurity.

As seen in the sneak peek below, as brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois — the freshman competition’s Upper Division champion — ready to go up against 14-year-old soloist Eva Igo (repping the Junior Division) and Team Division titans Swing Latino, it’s going to take a very special heart to heart (or coeur à coeur) to give the duo the will to “fight” through their anxiety and make that final bid for the title and $1 million dollar prize.

Press play below to see who the twins turn to for that VIP pep talk, and then vote for who you think should be declared NBC’s first World of Dance champion.