Seth Meyers Blasts 'Lying Hypocrite' President Trump for 17-Day Vacation

President Trump has left the White House for a 17-day “working vacation” at a New Jersey golf resort — and that’s all the ammo Seth Meyers needed for his latest Closer Look on Late Night.
“Just in case you needed more proof that he’s not really a billionaire, he takes a New Jersey vacation,” Meyers began on Monday night. “‘New Jersey vacation’ sounds like a slang term for a mafia hit job.”
But after mocking POTUS for his golfing attire (“You’re the president, not a hungover cruise director”) and the creepy way he approached a bridal party celebrating a wedding at the resort (“Is there anything scarier than Trump walking into your wedding and going, ‘Where’s the bride?'”), Meyers took a more serious tone in scolding the president for his two-week trip.
“To be clear, I’m not criticizing Trump for taking vacations. I’m criticizing him for being a lying hypocrite,” he said, after showing a series of campaign-trail clips in which Trump had attacked President Obama for taking constant golf trips.
Meyers continued: “Trump has signed no major legislation since he took office, and his White House has been in constant chaos. So, what does he think he’s done to deserve this vacation?”
Great question, “So, what does he think he’s done to deserve this vacation”? All that WINNING sure has taken a toll on our Dear Leader, LOL.
Come on, we all know it is hard work to tweet. 140 character is stressful. It is ironic that everything he had accuse Obama of doing he has done twice as much and in less time. Karma is a strange thing.
So Obama had too many vacations and Trump blasted him for it but Trump is spending 17 days in New Jersey and almost every weekend or so in Florida but that’s ok? I am not saying it was right if Obama took too many vacations( after all Presidents do deserve time off) but calling him out when you are doing it your self is the epitome of being a hypocrite. Although with Trump its likely he is wasting OUR tax dollars!!!!!! because the White House isn’t pretty and gilded with gold enough for him. I love how its wrong for Obama to waste tax dollars but Trump it is just a ok. Hey Trump why don’t you just admit that you never really wanted in the White House and quit while you are ahead before you get us all annihilated and go back to where you belong. In a boardroom where you can fire anybody you want whenever you want. He gets more embarrassing every day. But I guess not having a ” criminal” in the White House makes us a better country NOT!!!. Please I ask both parties to find worthy and COMPETENT candidates for our next election so we don’t have this circus again
The evidence Seth presents doesn’t prove Trump is a lying hypocrite, just a hypocrite.