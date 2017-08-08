Insecure Renewed for Season 3

Issa Rae has little need to feel Insecure at HBO: On Tuesday, the premium cabler renewed her comedy for a third season.

HBO also renewed the Dwayne Johnson-led Ballers for Season 4.

“We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO programming said in a statement. “We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”

Ballers‘ third season is currently airing Sundays at 10/9c. Insecure, currently in Season 2, follows at 10:30.