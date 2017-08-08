Ratings: Game of Thrones Episode 4 Sets New Record, Despite Leak

Game of Thrones‘ most recent episode treated the series’ previous viewership record like Drogon treated the Lannister army Sunday: complete obliteration.

Despite the episode leaking online ahead of its airdate, Season 7’s “The Spoils of War” grabbed an audience of 10.2 million, our sister site Deadline reports. That bests the previously most watched episode of the series — the current season’s premiere, “Dragonstone” — which drew 10.1 million.

A stolen copy of Episode 4 first appeared on Reddit last Friday. The leak originated from the series’ Indian distributor Star India, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, which later confirmed the authenticity of the pirated copy. The leak came days after HBO itself suffered a data breach, which was not related to the leak but which included a detailed synopsis of the Episode 4 script.