Game of Thrones Ratings Season 7 Episode 4 The Spoils of War
Courtesy of HBO

Ratings: Game of Thrones Episode 4 Sets New Record, Despite Leak

By /

Game of Thrones most recent episode treated the series’ previous viewership record like Drogon treated the Lannister army Sunday: complete obliteration.

Game of Thrones' Best Sex Scenes
Launch Gallery

Despite the episode leaking online ahead of its airdate, Season 7’s “The Spoils of War” grabbed an audience of 10.2 million, our sister site Deadline reports. That bests the previously most watched episode of the series — the current season’s premiere, “Dragonstone” — which drew 10.1 million.

RELATEDGame of Thrones Recap: You’re Fired

A stolen copy of Episode 4 first appeared on Reddit last Friday. The leak originated from the series’ Indian distributor Star India, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, which later confirmed the authenticity of the pirated copy. The leak came days after HBO itself suffered a data breach, which was not related to the leak but which included a detailed synopsis of the Episode 4 script.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. peterwdawson says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    Given how epic the episode ended up being could the leak have actually helped?

    Reply
ad
 