Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

Can Jeffrey Tambor make it three-for-three at this year’s Emmys?

When TV’s highest honors are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 17, the Transparent star will be looking to collect his third straight Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing transgender parent Maura Pfefferman on Amazon’s bittersweet family comedy. But five other very funny leading men will be vying for the big prize, too.

That includes two first-time nominees from FX: Donald Glover is a strong contender for playing hustling hip-hop manager Earn on the freshman critical fave Atlanta, and Zach Galifianakis scored a nod for his work as Baskets‘ aspiring clown Chip Baskets (not to mention Chip’s twin brother, Dale). Plus, previous nominees Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Anthony Anderson (black-ish) and William H. Macy (Shameless) are back for another shot at Emmy gold, though none of them have claimed the trophy in this category… yet.

Does Tambor deserve to pull off the Emmy hat trick? Or is it time for fresh blood? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)

Comments are monitored, so don't go off topic, don't frakkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

2 Comments
  1. Chris says:
    August 8, 2017 at 6:55 AM

    #donald4emmy

