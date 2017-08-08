24's Post-Legacy Status: Fox Eying 'Very Compelling,' Non-CTU Reboot

If 24‘s clock starts ticking again, it won’t echo in the halls of the infamous Counter-terrorism Unit.
Appearing at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday, Fox chairman Dana Walden said that producers of the action franchise “have a really exciting idea [for a reboot] that I thought was very compelling, but we’re at very early stages.”
Having previously announced that any new 24 would not continue the story of Corey Hawkins’ Eric Carter or any other characters from this year’s cancelled Legacy reboot, Walden said, “We’re really exploring what the future [of the series] might be,” noting it “might live on as a more anthological storytelling franchise.”
Having stuck “very close to what we did in the original,” Walden said, “Our goal was to do something different that extended the life of the franchise.”
Fox entertainment boss David Madden added that the next iteration of 24 would take “the same kind of ticking clock format and apply it to something else” — very likely abandoning the CTU setting that has played a central role in every season/revival to date, and instead be set in “a new venue.”
Or… just let it go.
If they are so intent on doing this, why has nobody looked into continuing with Kate from Live Another Day? Is Yvonne not interested? It’s an already established group of characters with a lead that’s spent time in the trenches with Jack. Bauer tested, Bauer approved. I’m sure there’s some people who still wouldn’t watch without Jack in it, but I feel this would give the franchise its best shot at this point.
They’d have to make it work with Yvonne Strahovski’s schedule over at “The Handmaid’s Tale”, though, where she’s still a regular for the second season. Since the shows air in different formats (network TV vs. streaming service). The second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is set to start shooting in September. So it should be possible, if production on a new “24” would not start before 2018, which is realistic, since it would have to be picked up, first.
But it’s all speculation at this point. Maybe they’ll chose another route in terms of characters.
Awesome! Glad to see she is getting work somewhere! Hadn’t heard of that series, but I might give it a look. And of course if somewhere in the middle of all that they can work in a Chuck movie I’d be one happy Nerd Herder. ;D
I am not a fan of 24 because of the concept…..im a fan of 24 because of Jack Bauer …No Bauer no 24 ….get over it Fox
Do a “cop” version with a hostage or kidnap situation. It would allow the ticking clock, while also allowing for a paired down cast. Abandon the charged, and polarizing, national security elements, and just do an in depth study of a hostage situation or kidnapping.
The 24 franchise needs to end if Fox makes it right and fans don’t want an anthology series to happen.
When are they going to learn? A new ” setting ” isn’t going to help. This 24 failed because Jack wasn’t there( not that there was anything wrong with the actors involved). This show is jack just like The X-Files is Mulder and Scully and Bones is Booth and Brennan. Oh an P.S. FOX the new ” setting” sure didn’t help Sleepy Hollow now did it. Please stop trying to fix 24 because you don’t have any new ideas