24's Post-Legacy Status: Fox Eying 'Very Compelling,' Non-CTU Reboot

If 24‘s clock starts ticking again, it won’t echo in the halls of the infamous Counter-terrorism Unit.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday, Fox chairman Dana Walden said that producers of the action franchise “have a really exciting idea [for a reboot] that I thought was very compelling, but we’re at very early stages.”

Having previously announced that any new 24 would not continue the story of Corey Hawkins’ Eric Carter or any other characters from this year’s cancelled Legacy reboot, Walden said, “We’re really exploring what the future [of the series] might be,” noting it “might live on as a more anthological storytelling franchise.”

Having stuck “very close to what we did in the original,” Walden said, “Our goal was to do something different that extended the life of the franchise.”

Fox entertainment boss David Madden added that the next iteration of 24 would take “the same kind of ticking clock format and apply it to something else” — very likely abandoning the CTU setting that has played a central role in every season/revival to date, and instead be set in “a new venue.”