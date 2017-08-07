Major Crimes Gets Season 6 Premiere Date at TNT: Watch New Trailer

Major Crimes will resume being committed in October, TNT announced Monday.
More specifically, Season 6 of the procedural will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9/8c, running 13 episodes.
The series left off in April with a bomb being detonated inside of the Major Crimes murder room, allowing show boss James Duff “to rebuild it a bit.
“It’s going to end up looking similar to what it was,” he told us, “but there will be new technology in place when we come back.”
As far as who is new for Season 6, Jessica Meraz (Chasing Life) has joined the cast as a series regular, playing Det. Camila Paige, while Amirah Vann (Underground), will recur as Special Agent Jazzma Fey.
Additionally, Billy Burke is set for his first appearance since the Season 3 finale as slithery Phillip Stroh (read more).
Press PLAY on the Season 6 trailer above, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to Major Crimes‘ return?
Looking forward to Billy Burke’s return as Philip Stroh. Hoping it will be a story arc that spans a few episodes.
Can’t wait!
Why only 13 episodes? We need more of this great show! And why do you put it up against a NCIS? Please try not to kill it.
NCIS airs at 8pm not 9pm. Plus there is going to be competition no matter when a show airs unless the network puts episodes on at 11pm.
I don’t like that there are only 13 episodes for this season unless they are planning on splitting it like they have done in the past. All I know is TNT better not be thinking of canceling this show.
i missed having the summer season :(