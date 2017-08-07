Major Crimes Gets Season 6 Premiere Date at TNT: Watch New Trailer

Major Crimes will resume being committed in October, TNT announced Monday.

More specifically, Season 6 of the procedural will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9/8c, running 13 episodes.

The series left off in April with a bomb being detonated inside of the Major Crimes murder room, allowing show boss James Duff “to rebuild it a bit.

“It’s going to end up looking similar to what it was,” he told us, “but there will be new technology in place when we come back.”

As far as who is new for Season 6, Jessica Meraz (Chasing Life) has joined the cast as a series regular, playing Det. Camila Paige, while Amirah Vann (Underground), will recur as Special Agent Jazzma Fey.

Additionally, Billy Burke is set for his first appearance since the Season 3 finale as slithery Phillip Stroh (read more).

Press PLAY on the Season 6 trailer above, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to Major Crimes‘ return?