Fall TV Preview

Major Crimes Gets Season 6 Premiere Date at TNT: Watch New Trailer

By /

Major Crimes will resume being committed in October, TNT announced Monday.

More specifically, Season 6 of the procedural will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9/8c, running 13 episodes.

RELATEDChris Pine, Wonder Woman Director Reteam for Black Dahlia TNT Series

The series left off in April with a bomb being detonated inside of the Major Crimes murder room, allowing show boss James Duff “to rebuild it a bit.

“It’s going to end up looking similar to what it was,” he told us, “but there will be new technology in place when we come back.”

As far as who is new for Season 6, Jessica Meraz (Chasing Life) has joined the cast as a series regular, playing Det. Camila Paige, while Amirah Vann (Underground), will recur as Special Agent Jazzma Fey.

RELATEDFall TV 2017: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Additionally, Billy Burke is set for his first appearance since the Season 3 finale as slithery Phillip Stroh (read more).

Press PLAY on the Season 6 trailer above, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to Major Crimes‘ return?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Maureen (@Catpaulchen) says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:20 AM

    Looking forward to Billy Burke’s return as Philip Stroh. Hoping it will be a story arc that spans a few episodes.

    Reply
  2. Natalie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    Can’t wait!

    Reply
  3. ellajasper says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    Why only 13 episodes? We need more of this great show! And why do you put it up against a NCIS? Please try not to kill it.

    Reply
    • johnhelvete says:
      August 7, 2017 at 10:35 AM

      NCIS airs at 8pm not 9pm. Plus there is going to be competition no matter when a show airs unless the network puts episodes on at 11pm.

      Reply
  4. bostongreekgirl (@BostonGreekgirl) says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    I don’t like that there are only 13 episodes for this season unless they are planning on splitting it like they have done in the past. All I know is TNT better not be thinking of canceling this show.

    Reply
  5. veronica says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    i missed having the summer season :(

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 