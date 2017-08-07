Ratings: Big Brother Stays High, Dateline Rerun Bests Megyn Kelly

CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 6.57 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, ticking up 4 percent and holding steady week-to-week to equal its Season 19 highs.

Leading out of that, Candy Crush (2.2 mil/0.5) was flat.

Over on ABC, Celeb Family Feud (5.9 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth, while Funderdome (4.3 mil/0.7) and newly renewed $100,000 Pyramid (4.4 mil/0.7) were steady.

Fox’s American Grit (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat with its finale.

NBC’s Dateline rerun (4 mil/0.6) outperformed the most recent Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (3.5 mil/0.5).