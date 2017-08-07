Ratings: Big Brother Stays High, Dateline Rerun Bests Megyn Kelly

CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 6.57 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, ticking up 4 percent and holding steady week-to-week to equal its Season 19 highs.
Leading out of that, Candy Crush (2.2 mil/0.5) was flat.
Over on ABC, Celeb Family Feud (5.9 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth, while Funderdome (4.3 mil/0.7) and newly renewed $100,000 Pyramid (4.4 mil/0.7) were steady.
Fox’s American Grit (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat with its finale.
NBC’s Dateline rerun (4 mil/0.6) outperformed the most recent Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (3.5 mil/0.5).
Ouch.
I must admit im losing interest in Big Brother this season. while im sure there has always been an amount of producer influence on the show this is the first time in the 11 seasons i’ve watched the show that i feel its being produced . the house guests have managed to routinely vote out the least threating, and least entertaining house guests instead of the big threats in the house like Paul and Josh. House guests like Cody and Jessica, who have produced the most must see drama this season have inexplicably found ways to stay in the game .we only find out that the first 4 house guests eliminated could come back in only after cody was eliminated in week 3, it was never mentioned before that and one if the final comps to get back in was a variation of sharpshooting, which cody was a sharpshooter. . then Jessica gets awarded a hex that will keep her and cody safe. it feels like the producers are terrified to lose them this season and are going out of there way to keep those to in at least until jury. it just feels overly produced this season and its taken alot of the fun away.
Production influence/interference has been consistently rising since Allison Grodner took over control in BB8. I barely watch the show itself anymore considering how laughably edited it has become. Rely on feeds/clips and daily updates. Oh, production’s goal from the beginning was to protect Paul, made obvious by the advantages he was given to start the game. It is glorious seeing how hated he’s become among the die-hards and BB alumni though. I wish I could see his face when he starts catching up once exiting the house.
To add, I miss the best seasons of BB, which would be 2, 3, 6, and 7.
I agree with you completely. BB has become the “Paul” show and I’m tired of it. I liked him last year, but he has become a bully of the worst sort, egging Josh on to torment Cody and Mark. I should be surprised that BB lets Josh & Paul get away with that, but I’m not, anything for ratings. Worst past of it is that all the other house guests lead Josh on, especially the awful Christmas. The only person I am rooting for is Jessica which is a lost cause, since she will probably be evicted this week. Without Cody and Jessica, there would be no drama, just a group of sheep following their leader Paul.
I have to disagree with the Paul haters on here. I don’t condone some of his behavior but I also don’t blame him for others behavior. Plus it’s not his fault these people are so gullible that they hang on his every word. But they are beginning to question Paul’s control over them so hopefully this is the beginning of them breaking away. As far as the entertainment side of things I’m sick and tired of Jessica and Cody making out constantly. Somebody of the three (Paul, Cody, Jessica) needs to go so we can stop with this house vs Jody every week. Hopefully Jessica goes this week.