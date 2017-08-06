Roseanne Update: Johnny Galecki Eyes Return as David in ABC Revival

Johnny Galecki Roseanne
ABC’s Roseanne revival is looking to lock up a key, if elusive, family member.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki is in talks to reprise his role as Darlene’s husband/baby daddy David in the eight-episode continuation, ABC president Channing Dungey confirmed Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“Those conversations are still in progress,” Dungey told reporters.

As previously reported by TVLine, producers — which include Galecki’s onscreen squeeze Sara Gilbert as well as titular star Roseanne Barr, actress-comedienne Whitney Cummings and sitcom vet Bruce Helford — are currently searching for a young actress and actor to portray the children of Gilbert’s Darlene and Galecki’s David.

Of Darlene and David’s two kids, one of them — daughter Harris — was actually introduced to viewers in Season 9’s 19th episode, when Darlene delivered the baby very prematurely. I’m told the now 14-year-old hellion will be the spitting image of Young Darlene, in appearance and attitude. Their other child, meanwhile, will be a boy under the age of 10.

1 Comment
  1. DJ Doena says:
    August 6, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    I think the only thing preventing this would either be scheduling conflicts or a clash between the networks.

    I am basing this on Gilbert having a recurring role on TBBT as well as Laurie Metcalf as Sheldon’s mom. Methinks if there were personal issues (especially given Galecki’s and Gilbert’s personal history) the appearances on TBBT would not have happened, given that Galecki was the series’ lead alongside Parsons and Cuoco (Howard and Raj didn’t even exist in the original pilot).

    Reply
