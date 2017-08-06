Power Recap: The Kids Aren't Alright

Need to catch up? Check out the previous Power recap here.

Now that Power‘s Ghost is back in his custom suits and diamond stud, there’s nothing more he’d like than to pretend that his little stint in prison — not to mention his bizarre run-in with Kanan in last week’s episode — hasn’t affected his family’s life in any lasting way.

But there are two giant problems with that assumption, and they’re named Tariq and Raina. (Honestly, by now little Yasmine is probably looking at her folks with a healthy dose of suspicion, too.)

The St. Patrick children become even more wary of their parents’ revisionist history in this week’s episode, and their anger at being lied to extends to Uncle Tommy — who’s got his own complicated feelings to deal with after a life-altering conversation with Tony Teresi.

Read on for the highlights of “You Lied to My Face.”

GHOST’S KIDS REBEL | Tommy is highly displeased to return to New York to find Grimace tied up, Marcus dead and the stash spot robbed — and he’s downright angry when Grimace reports that Ghost and Kanan sacked the place. But he calms down quick after Ghost calls and says Tariq’s in trouble; when the trio meet up, Tariq hugs his “uncle” hard, and this show never hits me harder than when the male characters drop their toughness and give into their emotions. Poor puppy.

Now that Tommy knows Kanan is alive, he deduces that the burned arm in the ransom photo from the start of the season must belong to his former boss. So he asks Tariq if Dre knew Kanan was alive — given how wrapped up in Tariq’s life Dre was at the beginning of the season — and the kid flat-out lies by saying, “No.” Oy.

When Ghost and Tasha argue about Kanan later in the apartment, they think they’re being slick and secretive… but of course Raina hears them hollering through the walls about how Tasha wanted Ghost to kill Kanan a decade earlier.

Later, Raina comes to Tariq with a solution: They can attend Choate, a fancy private boarding school in Connecticut, and get away from everything. But her brother is surly on sizzurp, and he tells her leaving isn’t a solution — and they can’t trust any of the adults in their lives.

HOW TASHA GOT HER GROOVE BACK | In order to continue rehabbing James St. Patrick’s image, Simon sets up a primetime television interview with Ghost and the whole family. Tasha initially says hell no, and when she does acquiesce, it’s mainly because Silver says he’ll be there for whatever kind of support she needs. The interview goes well — with Tasha, coached by a more-than-just-professionally-interested Silver, nailing a question about why she’s no longer wearing her wedding ring. (For the record, she says she had to sell it to support the family while Ghost was behind bars.)

Later, Tasha and Silver go on a kinda-date with another couple. They sing karaoke, which gives us a chance to hear Naturi Naughton nail Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” And then Silver kisses her. “I’m not really in the business of kissing the wives of my clients,” he says. “First time for everything,” she replies.

And even though Ghost gifts Tasha with a new diamond — all the better to play wifey at a party Simon throws to celebrate the start of their business — she still ends the episode at Terry’s, where they have mrrrow sex on his giant, circular ottoman.

THE TRUTH COMES OUT | After Mak paints a bleak picture of what Angela, Sandovla and Saxe’s professional lives are going to look like after they’re officially canned from the AUSA’s office, Angela asks Donovan to do her a giant favor and pull the footage from the Truth raid so she can see who else went up into Jamie’s office (where, you’ll recall, the gun that was used to kill Greg was found). He does. And so while she and Donovan are deducing that Sandoval headed upstairs before anyone else did, Sandoval appears at Donovan’s door — totally ready to kill him — but bails when he realizes Donovan’s daughter is there. Meanwhile, Saxe is a slimeball who is trying to throw every one of his co-workers under the bus, but even so, Angela invites him in to share the Sandoval realization with him.

Elsewhere, Mak visits Proctor and tells him he knows that Bailey Markham was at or near the lawyer’s apartment on the night he died. Little does Proctor know, he’s got other, maybe even bigger problems: Now that Ghost knows that Tommy killed the Homeland Security agent at Proctor’s place, and now that Proctor is no longer their lawyer, they’re vulnerable: He is an accomplice to the crime and might flip on them to save himself, especially because he is in possession of the recording incriminating Tommy.

DAD’S THE WORD | As requested, Tommy calls Tony Teresi on the burner phone, and the thing we all thought was true probably is: “I don’t know any other way to say this: I’m your dad. You’re my son, and I want to meet you,” the old con tells Tommy, who doesn’t believe him at first. “My dad is dead,” he maintains, but as Tony reels off details about Kate dancing in Atlantic City when he met her, Tommy slowly realizes that Tony may be telling the truth. Teresi asks Tommy to come visit him, then hangs up, leaving Egan gobsmacked.

MEET THE JIMENEZ | Though Tommy suspects Tariq is lying about Dre, Dre denies all, and then brings up the fact that Julio is “missing.” Then he leads Tommy directly to J’s dead body, and because the tattoo has been shorn off, Tommy knows it’s a Toros Locos hit.

Elsewhere, we see a sharply dressed man and woman enter the apartment of a cokehead and take him to task for having a wife who was ready to inform the feds about their operation. As they hold his wife and kid hostage, they force him to inhale enough powder to kill a horse. Or, for that matter, him — he bleeds and then dies, then they shoot his wife and take his baby daughter. Right before they and their thugs leave, the man drops La Araña tarot cards on both bodies: Meet the Jimenez siblings, Diego and Alicia.

We see them again when Tommy demands that Toros Locos, who work for the Jimenez, return the territory they were given in exchange for leaving Julio alone. He also disavows them of the notion that their massive prison hit killed Lobos, and that the surviving kingpin was ready to flip on them… until Tommy and Ghost offed him. “Since then, you’ve been Numero Uno in Mexico, and you’re still free to travel stateside, so you owe me twice,” he reasons. The brother and sister say they’ll consider it.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!