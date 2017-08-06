Daniel Dae Kim: Five-0 Exit Was About 'Maintaining Sense of Self-Worth'

Daniel Dae Kim is shedding additional light on his controversial exit from Hawaii Five-0.

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Sunday, Kim said, “It’s possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of the colleagues and the people that I worked with and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth. All good things come to an end.”

Kim, along with TV cousin Grace Park, reportedly sought but failed to acquire pay parity with fellow original cast members Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, and thus both parted ways with the show. Exec producer Peter M. Lenkov previously stated that “CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks” with both actors. “But in the end they chose to move on. No one wanted to see them go — they are irreplaceable.”

Viewers will learn what became of Chin Ho Kelly (recently wooed to head up a San Francisco Five-0 unit) and Kono Kalakaua (who in the May finale went “rogue” to chase sex traffickers) in the Season 8 premiere, airing Friday, Sept. 29.

“That was a really important part of my life for seven years,” Kim added of his Five-0 run. “I’m really grateful to CBS and everyone else involved in the show for giving me the opportunity.”