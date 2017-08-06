Daniel Dae Kim: Five-0 Exit Was About 'Maintaining Sense of Self-Worth'

Daniel Dae Kim is shedding additional light on his controversial exit from Hawaii Five-0.
At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Sunday, Kim said, “It’s possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of the colleagues and the people that I worked with and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth. All good things come to an end.”
Kim, along with TV cousin Grace Park, reportedly sought but failed to acquire pay parity with fellow original cast members Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, and thus both parted ways with the show. Exec producer Peter M. Lenkov previously stated that “CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks” with both actors. “But in the end they chose to move on. No one wanted to see them go — they are irreplaceable.”
Viewers will learn what became of Chin Ho Kelly (recently wooed to head up a San Francisco Five-0 unit) and Kono Kalakaua (who in the May finale went “rogue” to chase sex traffickers) in the Season 8 premiere, airing Friday, Sept. 29.
“That was a really important part of my life for seven years,” Kim added of his Five-0 run. “I’m really grateful to CBS and everyone else involved in the show for giving me the opportunity.”
I am not sure what he meant he knows in no way shape or form he deserves as much money as Alex O’Loughlin. He doesn’t have to story airtime injuries or stunts that Oloughlin does. Also has anyone asked him if the cast on his show is making the same and also since it is based on a Korean show why is the lead not Korean? Seems to me he is a hypocrite he wants to throw his costars and show under the bus but he doesn’t practice what he preaches.
Wow. You clearly just like to hear yourself talk don’t you? Go read up on all of the situation and then comment. Seriously.
I have do you watch the show? If you do then tell me why you think he deserves as much as O’Loughlin? Does he have the airtime story or stunts that he does? Aren’t you supposed to be paid what you work? And how isn’t it a fair question to ask why a remake of a Korean show does not star s Korean? After all he was the one who brought race into when he knows full well he is not a lead on Hawaii Five-0?
Try again Kim is Korean. Born in South Korea and raised in New York
I know that is why I am asking why the show he is producing that is based on a Korean show is not starring a Korean thought he was all about equality?
Perhaps because it’s set in the US not Korea oh and also because he wanted to see it made. For the record Kim has never said CBS was racist that was other people. Personally I think they are just cheap. But you are the one trying to make someone who has nothing but professional and respectful through this whole ordeal into some sort of villain. He felt he was worth more CBS disagreed so he left. I’m not going argue what he should be paid because I don’t watch the show and honestly don’t know what he’s worth but I don’t think he has been unreasonable in anyway in his response to the situation.
Olivia, pay equity and equality are two very different things.
First off Daniel Dae Kim is Korean. And second he has in no way thrown his costars under the bus. He simply felt that what was being offered to him was not what he felt he deserved so he moved on. It happens everyday on just about every field. This is also coming from a network that has a history of not making contracts work with monorities and women. You don’t have to look any further than Criminal Minds and NCIS To see that. I wish Kim nothing but the best.
O’Loughlin easily could have prevented a lot of the injuries had he used his stunt doubles a bit more, something that even he has admitted he should have done in the earlier seasons.
Who are you to decide the pay level of a star? I’m an Hawai’ian and for the 1.4 million people in Hawai’i and the 33 million who live in California, Daniel Dae Kim is the hottest part of the show! In fact most of us watch the show later streaming.(hey we have lots to do here-OUTSIDE) 99% of us fast forward through ANY scene with Scott Caan and O’Loughlin driving as it will be idiotic conversation. Caan is a jerk and HATED here in the islands. His sense of entitlement for being James Caan’s kid is incredible. What has he done? Stints in the Ocean 11 movies as an idiot from Utah. While Daniel has been on Broadway doing the King and I. He was a star in “Lost.” Kim deserves parity. Period.
Well stated. Dan-O is hated in my household also. He’s the one that should be given the boot.
Without Kim and Park the show wouldn’t have had the run it has. They are a vital part of the story telling. I am surprised Caan and O’Loughlin didn’t fight for them or offer to cut their salaries to level things up.
How do you know they didn’t?
I think they would have said so. I think things would have worked out.
Tony, I don’t know about Alex as he just hangs with his family here (He’s Australian) but Scott Caan would NEVER go “to bat” for anyone but himself. He is the most selfish, entitled jerk on the show. I live here in Honolulu and he refuses to talk with journalists. They have a media day here at the beginning of each new season. Daniel, Grace, Alex make themselves available. Until Caan got married, he would show up with a white model on each arm that weren’t even from here (Caucasians are a distinct minority in the islands) and REFUSE to answer any questions and REFUSES to even give out autographs to the folks who patiently wait for one. This is Caan’s only gig. He’s a STAR on the show and he knows that this will be his last starring role.
He decidedly has “short man’s attitude.” He’s about 5’4” as I tower over him at 6’. The racial make-up of the guys in Hawai’i 5-0 makes no sense. Having a black guy from Chicago? Hawai’i has less than 00.5% African-Americans here. THREE white guys? (Including Jerry) Caucasians are a minority here. I’ve lived here my whole life and am 68 years old–a doc at Queen’s trauma center (They call it “King’s Hospital on the show.), and I think I have seen ONE white HPD officer. (Honolulu Police Department) There are one million people who live in Honolulu. 2,000 police officers. Of course “5-0” is made up.
Most of us loved the old 5-0 with Jack Lord. What a gentleman! We even has a statue of Jack Lord in Kahala. They didn’t have assault weapons or fly nuclear bombs out to sea in a helicopter. Guns are EXTREMELY hard to get here as we have VERY strict gun laws. Yet all these criminals have Kalashnikovs, Ar-15s, M289 light machine guns. Just dumb.
The Asian actors are loved here. They look like us locals! We locals just can’t identify with all these non-Asian actors. It would be like watching Criminal Minds or Chicago PD and they would have zero white actors. It’s not racist..it’s just the makeup of the actual people who live and work here. If I see a blonde patient in the emergency room they WILL be tourists!
I think Park and Kim would be the ideal leads in a 21st century version of 5-0. It’s too bad this whole thing has happened. I don’t see the show lasting much longer anyway.
Seriously? So they are supposed to take money from their families to give their co stars more money? I was not aware Alex and Scott were in the talks with CBS and Grace and Daniel please provide a link of where it says that please
The cast of Big Bang Theory namely Haley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki renegotiated their salaries to level up their other co-stars. It does happen. Just saying.
No they didn’t they each gave 100,000 so their country stars could get 400,000 when they make a million so their costars make no where near as close as them plus the H50 actors do not make even close to that money
The article heading about Daniel Dae Kim “dings CBS” is completely inaccurate and a bit clickbait-y. The quote in the article is extremely respectful to his fellow cast and crew and actually as a whole, quite classy.
Come on, TVLine, you’re better than that.
WHO BROUGHT RACE UP? Certainly not in this article.
Good for him. People working across all fields decide to part ways with employers that they feel aren’t paying them fairly, but things get much harder when so many people have access to your business like this (and decide to judge you for it).
It doesn’t sound to me like he really felt like he was being discriminated against as being a reason for leaving. I’m not even sure if it even means he was disappointed with the pay offer. It looks to me like he was actually ready to move on, and he is very grateful to both CBS and his cast members for having the opportunity of working with them for all of these years. I think people need to stop trying to read more into everyone’s motives, and to just move on, too. I loved Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park on H5O, and wish both of them great success in whatever they do in the future.
San Francisco “5-0” makes zero sense! The 5-0 was designed for two reasons: Hawai’i became the 50th state. 5-0. Even though there are 8 islands, there are only five major islands for tourism and work! Oahu, Kauai’i, Maui’i, Molokai’i, and the Big Island of Hawai’i where Volcanoes National Park, the two tallest mountains if the world Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa with lava flowing into the sea are located.
The other islands are Lanai’i which is privately owned by a multi-billionaire that didn’t even have electricity until a few years ago. Ni’ihau is another island owned privately. No one can visit–you can helicopter in, stand on the beach for 15 minutes, then fly out again. Only island with 100% blood Hawai’ians.
And the third island not included in 5-0 is Kaho’olawe. This island is not inhabited as it was used for target practice by the US Navy–guns on ships shelled the island and the US Army air force bombed the island during WWII. Really!! (The US Air Force wasn’t started up as a separate branch until September, 1947.) So the island has all this unexploded ordnance and it is kapu (forbidden) to go there. No idea if this island will ever be habitable again!
So a San Francisco “5-0” is just wrong!
sorry to see them leave. Parks wasn’t even known until H50. The show was ending after season 8 so why not be loyal to your fans. They both got a big raise but apparently the EGO took over. Alex is the main star as well as Caan even tho he isn’t a deal breaker. Them comes the Co stars. They also don’t get the screen time Alex gets. I wish them well as I am sure Daniel Dae Kim we will see in the future. Good luck to Parks
Heard of a little thing called Battlestar Galactica? Grace Park was plenty known.
I know, right? Back then, Kim was probably the more famous out of the regular cast, because Lost. Park and Masi Oka, too, thanks to Battlestar Galactica and Heroes.
Grace Park was pretty well known from Battle Star Galactica before 50
Okay now its about self worth…I was on their side until he kept talking. Yes more money was warranted but not equal to Alex…perhaps Caan.since he doesn’t work so much anymore
That is my thing also get as much money as you can get I say go for it but do not bring your costars into it and when they who are not on social media are being blamed for him leaving which they are being blamed for then maybe say it has nothing to do with them blame CBS not your co workers that was my one and only issue with this
How is he throwing his former castmates under the bus? He’s basically thanked them at every turn. Much of his pointed words have gone towards CBS and their executives. Seems you want to bash Kim in every post you do.
Good actor, and a classy one.