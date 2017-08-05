Fox News' Eric Bolling Suspended Amid Sexting Investigation

Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, pending an investigation into sexting allegations.

As first reported by The Huffington Post on Friday, Bolling was accused of sending unsolicited pictures of male genitalia to at least two Fox News employees and one Fox Business Network staffer. Their identities have not been disclosed, but the accusations are reportedly being made by both current and former colleagues.

The three women were among 14 unnamed sources to come forward as part of HuffPo‘s investigation. One of the women allegedly texted Bolling back (to no response) and asked that he never send her obscene photos again.

Fox News has hired attorney Paul Weiss to oversee its own investigation. On Saturday, the network put out the following statement:

Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.

On Friday, Bolling released the following statement through his lawyer, Michael J. Bowe:

Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.

The accusations against Bolling come less than four months after Fox News staple Bill O’Reilly was let go following a myriad of sexual harassment lawsuits. His exit followed the July 2016 resignation of chairman Roger Ailes, who was accused of sexual harassment by former Fox and Friends anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Bolling has been with Fox News since 2007, where in addition to his duties as a co-host on The Fox News Specialists, he also serves as the host on Cashin’ In. His contract was just renewed in June. Prior to his employment at the conservative news network, Bolling worked at CNBC where he helped develop Fast Money.