Fox News' Eric Bolling Suspended Amid Sexting Investigation

Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, pending an investigation into sexting allegations.

As first reported by The Huffington Post on Friday, Bolling was accused of sending unsolicited pictures of male genitalia to at least two Fox News employees and one Fox Business Network staffer. Their identities have not been disclosed, but the accusations are reportedly being made by both current and former colleagues.

The three women were among 14 unnamed sources to come forward as part of HuffPo‘s investigation. One of the women allegedly texted Bolling back (to no response) and asked that he never send her obscene photos again.

Fox News has hired attorney Paul Weiss to oversee its own investigation. On Saturday, the network put out the following statement:

Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.

On Friday, Bolling released the following statement through his lawyer, Michael J. Bowe:

Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.

The accusations against Bolling come less than four months after Fox News staple Bill O’Reilly was let go following a myriad of sexual harassment lawsuits. His exit followed the July 2016 resignation of chairman Roger Ailes, who was accused of sexual harassment by former Fox and Friends anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Bolling has been with Fox News since 2007, where in addition to his duties as a co-host on The Fox News Specialists, he also serves as the host on Cashin’ In. His contract was just renewed in June. Prior to his employment at the conservative news network, Bolling worked at CNBC where he helped develop Fast Money.

8 Comments
  1. Steven says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:14 PM

    IM SHOCKED

    Said no one.

    Reply
    • Temperance says:
      August 5, 2017 at 1:53 PM

      Does it surprise anyone that the conservative are the actual disgusting pervs. The Orange Mussolini is a rapist and probable pedophile, after all.

      Reply
    • Angela says:
      August 5, 2017 at 2:04 PM

      LOL, my thought’s exactly. Good lord, what is it with that network?

      Reply
  2. Joey says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:20 PM

    Things like “does not recall” aren’t very much of a denial.

    Reply
  3. Douglas from Brazil says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:38 PM

    What happens in that network that there are always a sex related issue?

    Reply
  4. Coop says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:46 PM

    Bolling is right below Hannity on the suck-o-meter. Hopefully this gets him booted. Addition by subtraction for Fox News.

    Reply
  5. Shawn says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    LOL

    Reply
  6. J.Norman says:
    August 5, 2017 at 2:05 PM

    I don’t know if Bolling is guilty or not of these accusations.

    I do know that liberal outlets such as the Huffington Post and others are more than willing to print such allegations based upon unnamed, anonymous sources from years ago.

    If they prove unfounded they (Huffington) will print a small retraction of page 15 of the paper and the mainstream will say nothing.

    Reply
See More Comments
