This Is Us Loses One of Its Emmy Nominations Due to Technicality

This is… disappointing.

NBC’s hit drama This Is Us has had one of its 11 Emmy nominations revoked due to a technicality, according to our sister site Deadline. The Television Academy has rescinded the show’s nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie, which was for the Season 1 finale, “Moonshadow.”

The reason: The episode mostly takes place in flashback, showing the early days of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), so it doesn’t qualify as “contemporary.” (The finale only featured a few brief scenes of the show’s current-day storyline, with Jack and Rebecca’s adult children.)

“Having reviewed the ‘Moonshadow’ episode of This Is Us, the awards committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary,” a Television Academy spokesperson said in a statement. “In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified.”

This Is Us — now with an updated total of 10 Emmy nominations — will be replaced by the sixth-place vote getter in the category, which will be revealed on Monday when the final round of Emmy voting begins. The category’s other nominees include Big Little Lies, Empire, Grace and Frankie and Transparent.