This Is Us Loses One of Its Emmy Nominations Due to Technicality

This is… disappointing.

NBC’s hit drama This Is Us has had one of its 11 Emmy nominations revoked due to a technicality, according to our sister site Deadline. The Television Academy has rescinded the show’s nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie, which was for the Season 1 finale, “Moonshadow.”

The reason: The episode mostly takes place in flashback, showing the early days of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), so it doesn’t qualify as “contemporary.” (The finale only featured a few brief scenes of the show’s current-day storyline, with Jack and Rebecca’s adult children.)

“Having reviewed the ‘Moonshadow’ episode of This Is Us, the awards committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary,” a Television Academy spokesperson said in a statement. “In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified.”

This Is Us — now with an updated total of 10 Emmy nominations — will be replaced by the sixth-place vote getter in the category, which will be revealed on Monday when the final round of Emmy voting begins. The category’s other nominees include Big Little Lies, Empire, Grace and Frankie and Transparent.

  1. Haz says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:26 PM

    Well at least it wasn’t an acting nod like last year with Peter MacNicol for Veep.

  2. Gina says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:41 PM

    I mean, this sucks for the costume department. But shouldn’t the people that handle the nominations figured this out BEFORE announcing them as a nominee?
    Also, do they even watch the show? As soon as I saw the title of the award they were taking away, I knew the reason why. Any scene with Jack is obviously NOT contemporary.
    Why does this bother me so much?

  3. jcp says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    They should just remove the show from Outsanding Drama Series category. Easily the most overrated show nominated. My only hope of This Is Us not winning is the show has no writing and directing nods.

    Better Call Saul ftw

  4. Charlene Ofstedahl says:
    August 4, 2017 at 6:39 PM

    This is a wonderful show.

