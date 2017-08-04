Ratings: As NBC's Preseason Football Dominates, Rivals Hold Steady

NBC’s coverage of the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game between the Cardinals and Cowboys on Thursday drew 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, easily topping the night in both measures.

Opposite the sports….

CBS | Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.9) was steady week-to-week, as was Zoo (2.7 mil/0.5).

ABC | Boy Band (2.4 mil/0.5), Battle of the Network Stars (2.5 mil/0.6) and Gong Show (2.3 mil/0.6) all stayed low.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.7 mil/0.8) ticked down, while Love Connection (2.2 mil/0.6) was flat.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.65 mil/0.4) was steady, while Whose Line (1.3 mil/0.4) ticked up from its most recent Monday outing.

