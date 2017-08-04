Ratings: As NBC's Preseason Football Dominates, Rivals Hold Steady

NFL Football Ratings
NBC’s coverage of the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game between the Cardinals and Cowboys on Thursday drew 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, easily topping the night in both measures.

CBS | Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.9) was steady week-to-week, as was Zoo (2.7 mil/0.5).

ABC | Boy Band (2.4 mil/0.5), Battle of the Network Stars (2.5 mil/0.6) and Gong Show (2.3 mil/0.6) all stayed low.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.7 mil/0.8) ticked down, while Love Connection (2.2 mil/0.6) was flat.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.65 mil/0.4) was steady, while Whose Line (1.3 mil/0.4) ticked up from its most recent Monday outing.

  1. KLS says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:35 AM

    There was a game on last night? NFL fatigue, I guess.

  2. Ninamags says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:37 AM

    Yay Cowboys!!!

