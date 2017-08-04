Friends Jay Z Video Issa Rae Jerrod Carmichael
Friends Revival: Insecure, Westworld, Carmichael Show Stars Resurrect Sitcom in Video for Jay-Z's 'Moonlight'

Here’s a little something to Central Perk up your day: Even Jay-Z is not immune to a little TV nostalgia. 

The music mogul on Friday released a video — inspired by NBC’s iconic sitcom Friends — for “Moonlight” off his recent 4:44 album. The rather awesome twist? The ensemble is made up entirely of black actors with lots of buzz.

Here’s what the gang looks like in Jay-Z’s iteration: Issa Rae (Insecure) is Rachel, Tessa Thompson (Westworld) is Monica, and Tiffany Haddish (The Carmichael Show) is Phoebe, while Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) is Ross, Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) is Chandler and Lil Rel Howery (The Carmichael Show) is Joey. Comedian Hannibal Burress also puts in an appearance, playing himself.

The video — watch a preview here — is available now to Tidal subscribers now; everyone else will be able to watch it in a week, according to a tweet from Master of None co-creator Alan Yang, who directed the spot. Diehards will recognize the intro dialogue as verbatim lines from Season 3’s “The One Where No One’s Ready.”

Are you into Jay-Z’s take on Must-See TV? Sound off in the comments!

