Christina Hendricks Cast The Romanoffs Matthew Weiner
Courtesy of Amazon

Christina Hendricks and John Slattery to Star in Matthew Weiner's Romanoffs

By /

Mad Men‘s Matthew Weiner is getting (some) of the band back together: Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, who played lovers Joan Holloway Harris and Roger Sterling in Weiner’s acclaimed AMC drama, will be part of the cast of Amazon’s The Romanoffs, the streaming video service announced Friday.

In addition, Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) and Marthe Keller (Marathon Man) will round out the cast of the anthology series.

RELATEDTim Roth’s Tin Star Lands at Amazon

The one-hour series, described as “a contemporary anthology set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family,” received a straight-to-series order in October. The Weinstein Company will produce.

“There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs,” Weiner shared with our sister site Variety in March. “The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”

The Romanoffs is expected to debut in 2018.

RELATEDRoseanne Reruns Coming to Amazon Prime Ahead of ABC Revival

Since Mad Men‘s 2015 finale, Hendricks has appeared in Hap and Leonard and Another Period; she recently nabbed one of the lead roles in NBC’s forthcoming Good Girls. Slattery’s post-Mad TV work includes Veep and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Ben Glesner says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    Wait, ALL around the glove?!

    Reply
ad
 