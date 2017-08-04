Christina Hendricks and John Slattery to Star in Matthew Weiner's Romanoffs

Mad Men‘s Matthew Weiner is getting (some) of the band back together: Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, who played lovers Joan Holloway Harris and Roger Sterling in Weiner’s acclaimed AMC drama, will be part of the cast of Amazon’s The Romanoffs, the streaming video service announced Friday.

In addition, Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) and Marthe Keller (Marathon Man) will round out the cast of the anthology series.

The one-hour series, described as “a contemporary anthology set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family,” received a straight-to-series order in October. The Weinstein Company will produce.

“There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs,” Weiner shared with our sister site Variety in March. “The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”

The Romanoffs is expected to debut in 2018.

Since Mad Men‘s 2015 finale, Hendricks has appeared in Hap and Leonard and Another Period; she recently nabbed one of the lead roles in NBC’s forthcoming Good Girls. Slattery’s post-Mad TV work includes Veep and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.