Bug Juice: Disney Channel Reviving Its Classic Summer Camp Reality Show

Disney Channel is heading back to camp.

Production is currently underway on a “relaunch” of the classic reality series Bug Juice, which originally ran from 1998 to 2001 on the mousy network, TVLine has learned. Each of Bug Juice‘s original three seasons was filmed at a different summer camp, with the campers’ lives taking center stage.

The new series, slated to premiere in early 2018, will be set at Camp Waziyatah in Waterford, Maine — the original site from the first season of Bug Juice.

The updated series is being described as a “contemporary new installment,” which will “capture the authentic adventures of a group of kids age 10-12 as they head head to summer camp, join in exciting and challenging outdoor activities, establish tight bonds with bunkmates and create unforgettable memories.”

If your memory of the original Bug Juice remains a little fuzzy, hit PLAY on the throwback video below. Then drop a comment with your thoughts.