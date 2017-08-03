Great News EP Tina Fey to Guest-Star During Season 2 as 'Boss B-tch'

Great News executive producer Tina Fey will step in front of the cameras for Season 2 of the NBC comedy, as the author of a bossy best-seller.

Appearing on Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Great News creator Tracey Wigfield said that Fey will guest-star as Diana St. Tropez, a business exec in the same vein as Facebook COO Sheryl Kara Sandberg.

Briga Heelan’s character, local news producer Katie, will idolize Diana, who has just penned a book titled Bossy Pants Boss Bitch.

Since wrapping her Emmy-winning 30 Rock acting run, Fey’s TV roles have included Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (which she also exec-produces) and Difficult People.

Great News returns for its sophomore run on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9:30/8:30c, where it will air between the already-renewed Will & Grace revival and Chicago Fire.