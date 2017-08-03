The Little Mermaid Live! Music/Movie Hybrid Not Happening (Now) at ABC

The seaweed is always greener… in somebody else’s budget: ABC has postponed its planned “live action/animation hybrid television experience” of The Little Mermaid due to financial constraints, USA Today reports.

The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! was scheduled to air on Oct. 3. Per the report, it is unlikely that the project will move forward, even though production had built sets and rehearsals were about to start.

“We are postponing the Little Mermaid Live special,” an ABC spokesperson tells TVLine. “We love the idea of doing a live musical and want to make it wonderful. The project is so unique that we are making best efforts to do it next year and want to give it all the attention it deserves.”

Earlier this year, NBC postponed its Jennifer Lopez-led production of Bye Bye Birdie Live! — which was slated for December — because of its star’s complicated schedule. (Its live versions of Jesus Christ Superstar and A Few Good Men are still on track for the spring.) Meanwhile, Fox plans to follow up its Grease: Live success with a musical adaptation of A Christmas Story in December and a live performance of Rent in 2018.