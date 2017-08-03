The Good Fight's Erica Tazel Exits as Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

A partner is departing The Good Fight‘s law firm.

Erica Tazel is leaving the CBS All Access legal drama as a series regular, according to The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the Good Wife spinoff’s second season, set to debut next year. In Season 1, Tazel played attorney Barbara Kolstad, a name partner at law firm Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad, which Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart joined to start the series.

Tazel, who played deputy U.S. Marshal Rachel Brooks on FX’s Justified and guest-starred last week on NBC’s The Night Shift, could possibly still return to The Good Fight as a guest star. Her exit follows a number of high-profile promotions: Audra McDonald is joining Fight as a series regular next season, reprising her Good Wife role as Liz Lawrence, and Michael Boatman (Julius Cain) and Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia) have been upped to series regulars as well.

