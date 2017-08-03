Good Fight Season 2 Tazel
Courtesy of CBS All Access

The Good Fight's Erica Tazel Exits as Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

By /

A partner is departing The Good Fight‘s law firm.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

Erica Tazel is leaving the CBS All Access legal drama as a series regular, according to The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the Good Wife spinoff’s second season, set to debut next year. In Season 1, Tazel played attorney Barbara Kolstad, a name partner at law firm Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad, which Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart joined to start the series.

RELATED Audra McDonald Joins The Good Fight as Series Regular in Season 2

Tazel, who played deputy U.S. Marshal Rachel Brooks on FX’s Justified and guest-starred last week on NBC’s The Night Shift, could possibly still return to The Good Fight as a guest star. Her exit follows a number of high-profile promotions: Audra McDonald is joining Fight as a series regular next season, reprising her Good Wife role as Liz Lawrence, and Michael Boatman (Julius Cain) and Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia) have been upped to series regulars as well.

Will you miss Barbara on The Good Fight? Give us your early Season 2 predictions in the comments. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. EJ says:
    August 3, 2017 at 3:02 PM

    After the first few episodes where she had a certain feistiness the character ended up a total blank.

    Reply
  2. ragnar51 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    Hoping Carrie Preston comes back for a tour again.

    Reply
  3. webly3 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 3:30 PM

    I’m sad that she’s leaving as I would have loved to see her developed more, but oh well at least Audra McDonald is coming on.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 