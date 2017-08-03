Taken Mystery Solved: Find Out Why NBC Cut 6 Cast Members

Call it Taken: Take Deux.

Back in June, TVLine broke the news that NBC pink-slipped six series regulars in the wake of the action-drama’s down-to-the-wire Season 2 pickup. The network also made a showrunner switch, tapping Person of Interest EP Greg Plageman to replace Season 1 boss Alex Cary.

Per NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt, the drastic overhaul stemmed from a belief that Taken “needed” a creative reboot. “There’s a better show in there,” the exec tells TVLine, noting that the “essence” of the series — leads Clive Standen (Bryan Mills) and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) — will remain in Season 2. “We love Clive and Jennifer, but I think we got a little disparate with [the supporting characters] and couldn’t really define them enough. So we just took a look at what the essence of the show was and tried to focus in on that. I think it’s going to be a really strong second season.”

The departing cast members include Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave) and James Landry Hébert (Rem). The show is in the process of hiring a handful of new recruits — including Flash alum Jessica Camacho — to surround Standen and Beals.

Taken‘s 16-episode second season is slated to bow at midseason.