Taken Season 2
Courtesy of NBC

Taken Mystery Solved: Find Out Why NBC Cut 6 Cast Members

By /

Call it Taken: Take Deux.

Back in June, TVLine broke the news that NBC pink-slipped six series regulars in the wake of the action-drama’s down-to-the-wire Season 2 pickup. The network also made a showrunner switch, tapping Person of Interest EP Greg Plageman to replace Season 1 boss Alex Cary. 

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

Per NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt, the drastic overhaul stemmed from a belief that Taken “needed” a creative reboot. “There’s a better show in there,” the exec tells TVLine, noting that the “essence” of the series — leads Clive Standen (Bryan Mills) and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) — will remain in Season 2. “We love Clive and Jennifer, but I think we got a little disparate with [the supporting characters] and couldn’t really define them enough. So we just took a look at what the essence of the show was and tried to focus in on that. I think it’s going to be a really strong second season.”

The departing cast members include Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave) and James Landry Hébert (Rem). The show is in the process of hiring a handful of new recruits — including Flash alum Jessica Camacho — to surround Standen and Beals.

Taken‘s 16-episode second season is slated to bow at midseason.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. diane says:
    August 3, 2017 at 5:15 PM

    I liked it the way it was. Oh well.

    Reply
ad
 