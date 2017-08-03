Salvation Cancelled Renewed
Ratings: Salvation Dips With Double Dip, Big Brother Hits Audience High

CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday delivered 6.53 million total viewers — an audience high for Season 19 — and a 1.9 rating, rising a tenth in the demo week-to-week to match the season high.

Leading out of that, Salvation did 3.8 mil/0.5 and then 3.5 mil/0.4, both episodes down from Week 2.

Over on NBC, the penultimate night of The Carmichael Show led out of an AGT clip show with 3 mil/0.7, up a tenth week-to-week.

Fox’s MasterChef (3.7 mil/1.0) and F Word (2 mil/0.6) each added some eyeballs whole steady in the demo.

  1. Temperance says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    I actually like Salvation so far. I wouldn’t watch the seriously deep drek of Big Brother if you paid me.

    • Katherine215 says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:27 AM

      Me too! I hope it being a summer show gives it some leeway for lower ratings. Though I think it’s supposed to be a limited series, right?

