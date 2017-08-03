Fall TV Preview

Law & Order True Crime: Edie Falco Gets to Work in Menendez Murders Trailer

By /

It’s a scenario straight outta an SVU episode: Two adult brothers, claiming they’d been abused their entire lives, shoot their parents dead in their family home. The mystery isn’t who did the crime, as this new trailer for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders points out. It’s whether the men’s stories are true — and if so, whether they’re enough to incite someone to murder.

The promo, released Thursday, highlights Edie Falco’s Leslie Abramson as she volunteers to represent both Lyle and Erik Menendez (played by Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper, respectively) as they go to trial for the deaths of their parents Jose and Mary “Kitty” Menendez. “People like that don’t just wake up one morning and turn into Charlie Manson,” the lawyer says as we watch troubling scenes of the Menendez siblings as children (in one, Jose castigates one of the boys for acting like a “sissy”) and after the killings (as they spent their dead parents’ dough).

The new video also introduces Josh Charles (The Good Wifeas Dr. Jerome Oziel, Lyle and Erik’s controversial psychiatrist, who plays a pivotal role in the murder case; and Heather Graham (Twin Peaks) as his mistress, Judalon Smyth.

The eight-episode first season premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 (10/9c). Press PLAY on the video above to watch the fresh footage.

